Taco Bell Cantina in Downtown Cleveland Has Closed

The cantina is no more
It was a Taco Bell. It was a cantina. It was magical, at least in theory. And its moment has passed.
The Public Square outpost of Taco Bell's Cantina brand, which debuted in 2017 as part of the fast food company's push to capture urban markets, has permanently closed.
An email seeking comment was not immediately answered.
Besides offering booze, the Cantina was different in a few ways from your standard Taco Bell, but everyone mainly remembers the booze. (The other differences were largely in decor and an expanded menu, as if anyone was going there for shareable plates and corporate-chefy fare.)
A cold Baja Blast will in fact be poured out, at least spiritually, as a pillar of downtown Cleveland has fallen. May something fabulous rise in its place. Preferably with Mountain Dew flavors.
Anyway, everyone knows the real Taco Bell party action in Cleveland happens a little west anyway.
