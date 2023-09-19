Taco Bell Cantina in Downtown Cleveland Has Closed

What can we even believe in anymore

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 1:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The cantina is no more - Google Maps
Google Maps
The cantina is no more

It was a Taco Bell. It was a cantina. It was magical, at least in theory. And its moment has passed.

The Public Square outpost of Taco Bell's Cantina brand, which debuted in 2017 as part of the fast food company's push to capture urban markets, has permanently closed. An email seeking comment was not immediately answered.

Besides offering booze, the Cantina was different in a few ways from your standard Taco Bell, but everyone mainly remembers the booze. (The other differences were largely in decor and an expanded menu, as if anyone was going there for shareable plates and corporate-chefy fare.)

A cold Baja Blast will in fact be poured out, at least spiritually, as a pillar of downtown Cleveland has fallen. May something fabulous rise in its place. Preferably with Mountain Dew flavors.

Anyway, everyone knows the real Taco Bell party action in Cleveland happens a little west anyway.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A String of Closures to Report

By Vince Grzegorek

Cioppino entree at Rockfish Land and Seafood

Gray House Pizza in Lakewood Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

Gray House's Detroit-style pizza

Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere Has Closed After 16 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere Has Closed After 16 Years

Now Open: Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine in Kamm's Corners

By Douglas Trattner

Now Open: Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine in Kamm's Corners

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us