The Berea Depot Has Closed

The historic property was long home to the Pufferbelly restaurant.

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:26 am

The Berea Depot
Google Maps
The Berea Depot
The Berea Depot (30 Depot St.), a longtime institution in the southern suburb, has closed. The restaurant, opened by Lynn McLaughlin in 2017, announced on social media that it would not reopen following a holiday break.

"It is with heavy heart and much sadness that The Berea Depot has decided not to reopen. We would like to thank everyone who came to support us and became part of our 'Depot' family. Thank you all again for the continued support over the years. We wish you all a very Happy New Year."

The historic property, which includes a 150-year-old train depot and refurbished Pullman car, was long home to the Pufferbelly restaurant. After that, the property was home to the Station and Union Depot Taverne.

