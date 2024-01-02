The Berea Depot Has Closed

click to enlarge Google Maps The Berea Depot

The Berea Depot (30 Depot St.), a longtime institution in the southern suburb, has closed. The restaurant, opened by Lynn McLaughlin in 2017, announced on social media that it would not reopen following a holiday break."It is with heavy heart and much sadness that The Berea Depot has decided not to reopen. We would like to thank everyone who came to support us and became part of our 'Depot' family. Thank you all again for the continued support over the years. We wish you all a very Happy New Year."The historic property, which includes a 150-year-old train depot and refurbished Pullman car, was long home to the Pufferbelly restaurant. After that, the property was home to the Station and Union Depot Taverne.