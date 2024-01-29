The Great Grog Bake Off is Seeking Contestants

You'll be tasked with one challenge: to bake 24 identical cookies

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 3:12 pm

If you are an amateur baker who has always dreamed of participating in the Great British Bake Off, now is your chance (to take part in an event with a similar name and theme). On February 28, the Grog Shop (2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.) in Cleveland Heights is holding the Great Grog Bake Off – and consider this your formal invitation to toss your hat into the ring.

Unlike the now-famous classic that’s filmed over the course of 10 weeks in Berkshire, England, the Grog Shop will attempt to cram all the excitement and action into one evening. Contestants are tasked with one Signature-Bake challenge: to make 24 identical cookies, which will be judged on skill, personality, creativity and flavor.

In addition to a panel of expert judges that includes pastry chef and owner of Luna Bakery Bridget Thibeault, and designer (and cookie aficionado) Aaron “OK Pants” Sechrist, the bakes will be judged by audience members.

Comedian (and cookie lover) Mike Polk Jr. will be on hand to emcee the event, with help from content creator Tricia McCune.

For the low, low price of $5, attendees will get to taste and evaluate the bakes. The door money will go to winning baker.

Those interested in participating in the competition can fill out an entry form here. To guarantee your spot at what is sure to be a rowdy-fun good time, click here.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

© 2024 Cleveland Scene
