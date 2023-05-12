The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

The Spotted Owl in Tremont Has Closed. Will Reopen as La Cave Du Vin This Summer

But the cocktail bar will reopen in the future on the second floor of the former Lolita building

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hollingsworth (left) and Lasher - Heidi M. Rolf
Heidi M. Rolf
Hollingsworth (left) and Lasher
The Spotted Owl, which opened in Tremont in 2014, has closed its doors. Owner Will Hollingsworth will partner with Erich Lasher to revive La Cave Du Vin, the pioneering Coventry Road bar that closed in 2018 after 23 years. Lasher was the owner of that bar. La Cave Du Vin will be a part of Hollingsworth’s expanding Buildings and Food hospitality group.

“The Spotted Owl just wrapped up its best-ever year, both in revenue and profit," Hollingsworth explains. "But I’m bored. I’m bored with cocktails right now — but I won’t be forever. I love bars. I never get bored of bars, especially my bars. I love the Owl, I love what we’ve accomplished there, and I am proud of every bartender, barback, server, cocktail and mug of beer. But we’ve gotten to a place, as a company, where we can change things when we get bored. One of Buildings and Food’s values is that we never play defense. We’re not beholden to revenue, or to profits — we want to be engaged in our work, we want to do new things, we want to take risks. That’s what the Owl has always been, because that’s who we are. We’re bored with cocktails, and we want to sell wine. We want to talk about wine, we want to get people excited about wine. And La Cave was always the coolest place in Cleveland to drink wine."

Buildings and Food recently acquired the property at 900 Literary Road in Tremont, long home to Michael Symon's Lola and Lolita restaurants.  Shuttered since a fire ravaged it seven years ago, the building essentially is a brick shell with a new roof. Given that it needs plumbing, electrical and HVAC, Hollingsworth pegs this as a two-year project. When completed, the second-floor space of that building will be the new home for Spotted Owl.

"Folks still come up to me all these years later and tell me how much La Cave meant to them," Lasher says. "It’s incredibly humbling. We were just a bar, but there was magic. All I have wanted since we closed was to capture that magic again and make a place that folks can come in and feel that love. I’ve had lots of offers over the years, but it never felt right. Then Will, one of my oldest and dearest friends, brought up the idea of resurrecting it. Took me all of two seconds to say yes. Now it’s right.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Tutto Carne, Opening Monday, May 15 in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Tutto Carne owner Zachary Ladner.

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

First Look: Dukes `n Boots, Opening This Weekend in Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Dukes `n Boots from chef Dante Boccuzzi opens May 12

South Euclid to Launch 'Region's First City-Owned, Operated Food Truck Park'

By Douglas Trattner

Artist rendering of site

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us