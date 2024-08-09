This Week in Cleveland Food News: Birdietown in Lakewood Set to Tee Off and More

click to enlarge Interiors by Madeline Birdietown, a mini golf-themed venue, to open in Lakewood in the fall.

There's a whole lot to catch up on, so let's get started.- Birdietown, a new mini golf lounge and restaurant, is poised to open in Lakewood. Along with 18 holes of indoor, adults-only putt-putt, look forward to a menu designed by Chef Jill Vedaa.- Staying in Lakewood, there's been a change of ownership at Rood Food and it's a positive one.- Industry folks and dedicated home chefs know and love Service Wet Grinding, which has been keeping local knives sharp for more than a century. After selling off the business, the landmark Cleveland institution is no more and home chefs will have to find a new solution to keep their sticks sharp.- Sweet Pork Wilson's, right on the Lakewood and Cleveland border, has carved itself a slice of the local BBQ scene.- Ohio City Pizzeria will call it a day after tomorrow.- Charter House Grille on East 185th, located in the former Bistro 185 spot, is now open.- Now that we're nearing the end of the summer, we took stock of the restaurants that we've lost so far this year.