Tripi in Ohio City is a Streamlined Italian Deli Doing Things Right

Owner Anthony Zappola's concise menu of sandwiches and pasta shines with simple, quality ingredients

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 7:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Papa Tony - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
The Papa Tony

Like newly opened Affettati in Little Italy, Tripi in Ohio City opts for restraint and efficiency over creative abandon. After operating places like Lox, Stock and Brisket and the Rice Shop, owner Anthony Zappola wanted to create a place that could deliver high-quality foods in a swift, streamlined manner.

“This is the concept I’ve been trying to open for 10 years,” says Zappola. “Really, really simple – probably the most simple menu of all my concepts.”

Named for the chef’s grandparents’ home town in Sicily, Tripi Italian Specialties is a lean, fully transparent operation that focuses on a few key food items that take little time to prepare. The concise menu is built around meatballs, spicy Italian sausage and breaded chicken cutlets, which arrive in pasta or sandwich form. Zappola also has square-cut pizza slices at the ready for just $3.

Like any great Italian deli, Tripi bakes its own rolls. It’s the kind of detail that transforms a good sandwich into an extraordinary one – a fact not lost on the owner.

“That’s the difference maker,” Zappola says. “You’re going to be getting a chicken parm sandwich 20 minutes after the bread comes out of the oven.”

Juicy chicken cutlets ($12) are loaded into airy, sesame-dotted rolls, topped with marinara and provolone, and wrapped tightly into deli paper so that all the elements coalesce. The undisputed VIP on the menu is the Papa Tony ($14), a pitch-perfect Italian sub stacked with salami, soppressata, capicola, provolone and tomato.

On a recent visit I was thrilled to discover newer items like the Italian beef sandwich ($14), a less-messy version of the Chicago original. Mine wasn’t “baptized” in the savory cooking broth, but it did come with a side of au jus after I requested it. A sweet, mild and crunchy housemade giardiniera is on hand to improve this and other sandwiches. Zappola is now baking focaccia, which he uses for the Tuscan turkey ($12), a light and sunny pairing of sliced turkey, smoked mozzarella, pesto mayo and arugula.

The shop also stocks a few grab-and-go salads, desserts and housemade rosemary potato chips, an absolute steal at $2 per bag. A small retail section is stocked with items like dried pastas, canned imported tomatoes, olive oils, jarred olives, hot and sweet peppers, giardiniera and tapenade.

Tripi is quick-serve all the way, but there is an attached dining room that is attractive, roomy and bright.

Tripi Italian Specialties
3928 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
216-417-5511
tripicleveland.com

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Build the Pho to Open in Former Campbell's Sweets Space in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Build the Pho is opening in Ohio City.

First Look: Charter House Grille, Opening August 8th on East 185th

By Douglas Trattner

Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

First Look: Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar, Now Open in Olmsted Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar is now open in Olmsted Falls.

First Look: Westsiders, Opening Next Week in Rocky River

By Douglas Trattner

Westsiders to open next week in Rocky River.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us