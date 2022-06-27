Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Vincenza's Pizza and Pasta Downtown Has Closed, Likely Permanently

Classic New York-style slice shop appears to be closed for good

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 2:27 pm

Vincenza's Pizza downtown has closed.
Scene Archives
Vincenza's Pizza downtown has closed.

If you're a fan of New York-style pizza, then you likely already know about Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta. Located at the Fifth Street Arcades, the slice shop has earned a reputation as one of the most cherished pizza places in town. The affordable storefront turns out some of the most authentic New York slices around along with salads, subs and pastas.

Vincenza's originally opened in Brooklyn in 1957. Third-generation family members imported the name, recipes and cooking techniques to Cleveland in 1979.

Sadly, it looks like the end of the line for the restaurant, which has been chugging along for more than 40 years. The doors are currently closed, and although management will not confirm with this writer that it will not reopen, they have admitted as much on their social media pages.

We're hoping that something changes, obviously. And if it does, we'll let you know. 

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings
32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar

