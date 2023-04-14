‘Weird’ Chain Pizza Cat is Opening a South Euclid Location

With a promise to “keep pizza weird,” the Pizza Cat
chain has offbeat toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Grippos potato chips — pies seemingly tailored for stoners with a serious case of the munchies — as well as vegan, veg, and gluten-free options.
The company will bring all that to a new location in South Euclid at 4262 Monticello Blvd. after it makes its way through the design and city planning review process.
It will be the chain’s first Cleveland-area store.
Founded in Ohio in 2017, the company says it’s planning to open more locations in Michigan, with a newly announced spot debuting soon in Westland.
