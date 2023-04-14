Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

‘Weird’ Chain Pizza Cat is Opening a South Euclid Location

Pending city approval, the store will open in eastern suburb

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 7:28 am

Photo by Tom Perkins

With a promise to “keep pizza weird,” the Pizza Cat chain has offbeat toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Grippos potato chips — pies seemingly tailored for stoners with a serious case of the munchies — as well as vegan, veg, and gluten-free options.

The company will bring all that to a new location in South Euclid at 4262 Monticello Blvd. after it makes its way through the design and city planning review process.

It will be the chain’s first Cleveland-area store.

Founded in Ohio in 2017, the company says it’s planning to open more locations in Michigan, with a newly announced spot debuting soon in Westland.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
