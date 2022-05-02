Will Hollingsworth's Hospitality Group Has Brought Good Company into the Portfolio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Buildings & Food
Brett Sawyer (left) has partnered with Will Hollingsworth
Since opening Spotted Owl
in Tremont and Spotted Owl
in Akron, Will Hollingsworth has beefed up his portfolio with the acquisition of Prosperity Social Club
in Tremont. Now, Hollingsworth has announced that his budding hospitality group, Buildings & Food, will bring Good Company
under the umbrella.
Fans of the Battery Bark restaurant, promises Hollingsworth, should expect business as usual.
“We’re putting our resources behind Good Company because its drink, service, atmosphere and food are top-notch — they serve the best cheeseburgers and fall-off-the-bone chicken wings in the city,” says Hollingsworth. “Personally, I am really excited to finally get to work with Brett [Sawyer], who is Cleveland's best chef and one of my very best friends.”
Sawyer confirms that it's great news all around. The two share a mutual appreciation and respect for each other's work and the pairing can only improve things for all concerned.
“Will without a doubt runs two of my all-time favorite bars, and I have been looking for a reason to work with one of my closest friends for a while now,” Sawyer says.
He adds that the move will not affect key personnel, which includes chef Michael Stevens, pastry/bakery chef Nolan Tidwell, manager Jalyssa Stringer and bar manager Zachary Watson.
“These talented people have poured their whole hearts into what we put out and the experience we create,” states Sawyer.
Already, Good Company is developing a line of desserts for Spotted Owl and providing desserts, buns and breads for Prosperity Social Club. In return, Spotted Owl is providing Good Company with the keys to its cocktail treasure chest in the form of proprietary cocktail syrups, sherbets and tinctures.
“While all Good Company, Spotted Owl and Prosperity Social Club are fantastic individually, working together they will be unstoppable,” says Hollingsworth.