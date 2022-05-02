Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Will Hollingsworth's Hospitality Group Has Brought Good Company into the Portfolio

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge Brett Sawyer (left) has partnered with Will Hollingsworth - COURTESY BUILDINGS & FOOD
Courtesy Buildings & Food
Brett Sawyer (left) has partnered with Will Hollingsworth

Since opening Spotted Owl in Tremont and Spotted Owl in Akron, Will Hollingsworth has beefed up his portfolio with the acquisition of Prosperity Social Club in Tremont. Now, Hollingsworth has announced that his budding hospitality group, Buildings & Food, will bring Good Company under the umbrella.

Fans of the Battery Bark restaurant, promises Hollingsworth, should expect business as usual.

“We’re putting our resources behind Good Company because its drink, service, atmosphere and food are top-notch — they serve the best cheeseburgers and fall-off-the-bone chicken wings in the city,” says Hollingsworth. “Personally, I am really excited to finally get to work with Brett [Sawyer], who is Cleveland's best chef and one of my very best friends.”

Sawyer confirms that it's great news all around. The two share a mutual appreciation and respect for each other's work and the pairing can only improve things for all concerned.

“Will without a doubt runs two of my all-time favorite bars, and I have been looking for a reason to work with one of my closest friends for a while now,” Sawyer says.

He adds that the move will not affect key personnel, which includes chef Michael Stevens, pastry/bakery chef Nolan Tidwell, manager Jalyssa Stringer and bar manager Zachary Watson.

“These talented people have poured their whole hearts into what we put out and the experience we create,” states Sawyer.

Already, Good Company is developing a line of desserts for Spotted Owl and providing desserts, buns and breads for Prosperity Social Club. In return, Spotted Owl is providing Good Company with the keys to its cocktail treasure chest in the form of proprietary cocktail syrups, sherbets and tinctures.

“While all Good Company, Spotted Owl and Prosperity Social Club are fantastic individually, working together they will be unstoppable,” says Hollingsworth.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving

