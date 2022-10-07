Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Free Popcorn and Fountain Drink Refills at Cleveland Cinemas This Week

OH HELL YEAH, GIMME THAT LAYERED BUTTER

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's). - Cleveland Cinemas
Cleveland Cinemas
The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's).

This is a public service announcement for movie theater popcorn goblins like yours truly. 

In honor of National Cinema Week, (Oct. 7-13), Cleveland Cinemas will offer unlimited refills of popcorn and fountain drinks at each of its four locations: the Cedar Lee, Capitol Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin.

FREE UNLIMITED REFILLS. FREE UNLIMITED REFILLS. FREE UNLIMITED REFILLS. 

And for the bargain hunters, the local movie theater chain will also extend its $5 Monday movie deal to Tuesday.

(Note that more than 1,200 theaters nationwide are participating in National Cinema Week, and that many of them are offering free popcorn refills as well. We're just here to promote the local chain. The whole point of National Cinema Week is to encourage folks to go back to the movies, an extension and expansion of National Cinema Day earlier this year, during which theaters offered $3 tickets to all films all day long.) 

"The shared experience of watching a movie with an audience is like no other," said Sean Denny, Cleveland Cinemas' Director of Operations, in a statement. "Connecting to the story. Connecting to each other."

Hear, hear!

Big screens rule. You can check out the movies and showtimes at Cleveland Cinemas' websiteAmsterdam, Bros and Don't Worry Darling seem to be the big three titles right now. Next week, the Russell Crowe-Zac Efron  Vietnam drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever opens at the Cedar Lee.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & Stories articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Actress Linnea Quigley To Appear at Upcoming 'The Return of the Living Dead' Screening at Lorain Palace Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for upcoming 'Night of the Living Dead' screening.

'Barbarian' is the Craziest, Goriest, WTF-iest Theatrical Release of 2022 So Far

By John W. Allman

This is the moment early on in 'Barbarian' when Tess (Georgina Campbell) could have, should have run screaming from her Airbnb, but then the movie would only be 15 minutes long.

Cinematheque To Screen ‘The Heart of Cleveland’ and ‘Greed’ as Part of National Silent Movie Day

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from the 1924 film Greed.

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us