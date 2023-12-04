Blue Lunch's Annual X-Mas Night Latke Party Returning to Beachland

DJ Pete London will open the show

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023

click to enlarge Blue Lunch. - Courtesy of Blue Lunch
Courtesy of Blue Lunch
Blue Lunch.
The local swing/blues/soul band Blue Lunch has just announced that it'll return to the Beachland Tavern on Dec. 25 for the 14th Annual X-Mas Night Latke Party. Special guests Jerry DeVivo (the Mighty Blue Kings) and Tom Moore (Little Frank and the Premiers) will sit in with the band.

A "triple threat" who plays saxophone and drums and sings, DeVivo, a founding member of the Mighty Blue Kings, has played around the world with the Mighty Blue Kings and presently fronts the Jerry DeVivo Band.

Known as the King of the Wild Frontier, Moore was the frontman for Little Frank and the Premiers for years and released two albums with the Moore Brothers Band with his late brother, David Moore.

Doors to the Beachland Tavern gig open at 6:30; DJ Pete London will spinning blues, soul, and R&B on vinyl to get the party started.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
