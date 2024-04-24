Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through May 6

click to enlarge THU 04/25
Angela Perley
Photo Credit: Dan Monick
Atmosphere performs at House of Blues. See: Sunday, April 28.
Singer-guitarist Angela Perley, who put together the terrific alt-country act Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons in 2009, has since just performed as Angela Perley as the lineup of her backing band has changed. She shares tonight's bill at the Beachland Tavern with Handsome Jack. The music starts at 8.
15711 Waterloo Road, 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 04/26
Richard Bona
Guitarist Richard Bona developed an early love for jazz after listening to the music of Jaco Pastorius as a youth. His career really took off when he moved to New York in 1995 and became Musical Director for the late Harry Belafonte. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
Todd Rundgren
The experimental singer-songwriter famously dismissed the Rock Hall before he was inducted and then snubbed the Rock Hall when he was inducted in 2021. And yet, he remains hugely popular in Northeast Ohio. He returns to the area tonight to perform at 7:30 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. According to the club's website, the show is sold out.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
Rye Valley
This local group that formed nearly a decade ago after founding members Brett Auerbach and Landon Kearns met at an open mic night plays what it calls "eclectic Americana." It celebrates the release of its debut album, Miss River
, with tonight's show at the House of Blues Foundation Room. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 04/27
Judas Priest
In the wake of a 50th anniversary tour and their recent Rock Hall induction, Judas Priest comes to town tonight as part of a lengthy tour in support of the new album, Invincible Shield. A song like the hard-rocking "Panic Attack" features wailing guitars and Rob Halford's searing vocals. Tonight's show starts at 7:30 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
Erin Viancourt
Country singer-songwriter Cody Jinks recently signed this rising Cleveland-bred singer-songwriter to his Late August Records. Co-produced by Viancourt and Kyle Dreaden, Won’t Die This Way finds Viancourt exploring "Should've Known Better" the kind of introspection that eludes most singer-songwriters. Viancourt erforms at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 04/28
Atmosphere
Last year, the hip-hop duo Atmosphere released the Talk Talk
EP. The tunes emerged during a recording session for the title track, which originally appeared on last year’s So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously
. The guys also made their early 2000s mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2
available for the first time ever. On tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the duo performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Royel Otis
Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey produced the terrific debut album from Royel Otis, and the group's melodic pop has really caught on. Its cover of Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" has become a viral hit. Expect to hear it when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
TUE 04/30
The Struts
Known for his Freddie Mercury-style moves and onstage bravado, frontman Luke Spiller brings his glam rock band the Struts to House of Blues tonight. The current tour supports last year's Pretty Vicious
, an album that features Aerosmith-inspired rockers such as "Too Good at Raising Hell" and modern pop songs such as the title track. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 05/01
Breland
"Heartache & Alcohol," the latest single from Breland shows off the singer-songwriter's ability to draw from both R&B and country as he effectively raps and croons his way through the somber tune. Expect to hear it tonight when Breland performs at 7 p.m. at House of Blues Cambridge Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
THU 05/02
Drake White
Country singer-songwriter Drake White is a survivor. In August 2019, he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, the result of Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a brain condition he had been diagnosed with early that year. Doctors told him that he might never perform again, but he has defied the odds and has continued to tour and record. He comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 05/03
Brent Cobb
This talented country/Southern rock singer-songwriter brings his Livin' the Dream Tour to House of Blues Cambridge Room. The trek supports last year's Southern Star, a low-key album of twangy tunes that show off his soft vocals that he delivers with a bit of a drawl. Gentle tunes such as "It's a Start" and "Kick the Can" show off his sensitive side without coming off as sentimental. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Vibe in Color 7
The local group Vibe & Direct, which just released the jazzy new single, “Sunday Driver,” will headline the seventh iteration of its concert series, Vibe in Color 7. This year’s event will also feature a multi-stage audiovisual experience that includes performances from national acts EarthCry and Future Joy alongside DJs and bands from the Northeast Ohio area. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 05/04
Cheekface
Since forming in Los Angeles in 2019, this prolific indie rock act has released four studio albums, two EPs, and one live album, all on singer-guitarist Greg Katz's own label. The band's latest album, It's Sorted, features They Might Be Giants-like synth tunes that revolve around nasally vocals. The group performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Yungatita opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
The Chewy Center Album Release Show
Influenced by progressive rock, alternative rock and electronic music, this local jam band plays a special album release show tonight at the Winchester in Lakewood. The original trio of musicians in the band met in spring of 2011 at a high school talent show and played together in various groups before formalizing the band in summer 2016. The group will play two sets tonight. Colour Phase and Huntmere will open. The event begins at 8.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com
Hello! 3D
Back in 2015, Jake Fader, the frontman of this terrific local band, made a Latin instrumental rock record with New York-based Ray Lugo. They recorded a double album as a group they called Los Terrificos. Fader says it was at that time that he became interested in psychedelic music from Peru and Colombia. He first talked to local bassist Ed Sotelo, and then, Hello! 3D played it first show in 2019, opening for Los Mirlos at Now That’s Class. The group plays two sets tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. DJ Teddy Eisenberg opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 05/05
An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Sixteen-time Grammy award winning writer/producer David Foster performs songs that he wrote or produced during this show that pairs him with singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee. Tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park, the two will perform tunes such as Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” and Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone.”
10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7625, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Ty Segall
The indie singer-songwriter performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom as he brings his tour in support of his new double-album, Three Bells
, to town. The album’s off-kilter tunes such as “The Bell” and “I Hear” evoke ’70s acts such as Crosby, Stills and Nash and David Bowie while embracing a modern lo-fi approach. Sharpie Smile opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 05/06
Stiff Little Fingers
The Irish punk band's tour celebrating the 45th anniversary of its debut album, Inflammable Material
, comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Dubbed Hate Has No Home Here, the tour takes its name from the title of one of the band's new singles, an anthem with driving guitars and snotty vocals that should translate well live along with the group’s other incendiary tunes.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
