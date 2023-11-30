Cleveland Rockers Recess Release New Single and Plot East Coast Tour

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Recess
Recess.
Recent winners of Best Alternative Band in the 2023 Cleveland Music Awards, the local indie rock act Recess just released its newest single, the poppy synth- and guitar-driven "Rust."
"'Rust' is a song that tells the story of a girl who moves to New York to follow her dream of becoming a famous model," says the band's Alex Razayeski in a statement. "Sadly, she is manipulated by and ultimately succumbs to the industry. 'Rust' tells its tale with hard-hitting lyrics and percussively beautiful instrumentation (drums, bass, synths, guitar, erhu, guzheng, pipa). "
At the moment, the band is finalizing an East Coast U.S. tour that kicks off on Dec. 15 when the group opens for the Orphan the Poet at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter