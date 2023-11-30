Cleveland Rockers Recess Release New Single and Plot East Coast Tour

Group uses a variety of instruments on the track

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 8:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Recess. - Courtesy of Recess
Courtesy of Recess
Recess.
Recent winners of Best Alternative Band in the 2023 Cleveland Music Awards, the local indie rock act Recess just released its newest single,  the poppy synth- and guitar-driven "Rust."

"'Rust' is a song that tells the story of a girl who moves to New York to follow her dream of becoming a famous model," says the band's Alex Razayeski in a statement. "Sadly, she is manipulated by and ultimately succumbs to the industry. 'Rust' tells its tale with hard-hitting lyrics and percussively beautiful instrumentation (drums, bass, synths, guitar, erhu, guzheng, pipa). "

At the moment, the band is finalizing an East Coast U.S. tour that kicks off on Dec. 15 when the group opens for the Orphan the Poet at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Metal Act Eyes of Your Eyes Receiving National Attention

By Jeff Niesel

Abel Autopsy.

Upcoming Rock the Halls Benefit Concert to Feature 5 Bands Fronted by Women

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.

7 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser comes to town, see Saturday 12/2

Annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza To Take Place on December 20 and 21 at Akron Civic Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Ryan Humbert all decked out.

Also in Music

7 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser comes to town, see Saturday 12/2

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Dec. 3

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser comes to the State Theatre. See: Saturday, Dec. 2.

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

By Scene Staff

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us