Lauren Lanzaretta Releases Soulful New Single

The song comes from a forthcoming album

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge Lauren Lanzaretta. - Lindsey Poyar
Lindsey Poyar
Lauren Lanzaretta.
An eclectic singer-songwriter who draws from pop, R&B and soul, locally based Lauren Lanzaretta has just released her new single, “Do You Remember?” The lead single from her upcoming album, Soul Ties, it explores the subject of “finding love, losing love and starting all over again,” as it’s put in a press release. The song offers a raw and authentic portrayal of the aftermath of a lesbian breakup, reflecting her personal journey as a gay woman who came out later in life.

“In ‘Do You Remember?,’ I’m inviting my listeners into my vulnerable and personal story of heartbreak and healing,” Lanzaretta says in a press release. “It’s about the lingering pain and dissolution that accompanies the end of a love that once felt infinite.”

Lanzaretta, who says she aims to provide a voice and representation within the LGBTQIA+ community, recognizes the importance of relatable content for marginalized audiences.

“I plan to heavily promote this song to a mostly LGBTQIA+ audience because they deserve more content they can relate to,” she says. “It’s crucial to me that my music serves as a beacon of hope and understanding for those who often feel unseen and unheard.”

Chris DiCola of Signal Flow Studios produced the tune with vocal production by Bri Bryant, strings by Opus216, and lyrics and music by Lanzaretta.

Jeff Niesel

