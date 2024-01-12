Cleveland's Alla Boara To Release Live Album

Group recorded the release at the Bop Stop

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 12:27 pm

The Cleveland group Alla Boara creates modern arrangements of Italian folk music built around the voice of Amanda Powell and the eclectic compositions of drummer Anthony Taddeo. The group is "breathing new possibilities into timeless stories while weaving in limitless and unexpected musical flavors,” as it’s put in a press release about the band’s new album, a live recording that captures two nights of back-to-back performances that took place last year at the Bop Stop.

The album captures the energy of the band's highly interactive concert with a full house both nights, and Alla Boara has also released videos of the performances. Percussionists Jamey Haddad (Paul Simon, Bokante) and Patrick Graney and saxophonist Chris Coles joined the group for the performances.

The band has received critical acclaim and was recently featured in NPR’s Shuffle, SWR2 in Germany, All About Jazz and Jazz Weekly.

“Through the use of storytelling and imaginative arrangements, Alla Boara’s dynamic performances aim to inspire audiences of all ethnic heritages to treasure their musical roots and consider the cultural relevance of our ancestor’s music,” reads the press release.

Next up, Alla Boara performs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

