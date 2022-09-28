Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Trumpeter Terence Blanchard To Perform at Tri-C on October 15

Jazz icon will perform music from his latest album, 'ABSENCE'

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 11:22 am

Terence Blanchard. - Courtesy of Tri-C
Courtesy of Tri-C
Terence Blanchard.
Tri-C has just announced that trumpeter Terence Blanchard will perform at part of its upcoming Performing Arts series. Blanchard will play music from 2021’s ABSENCE with his quintet the E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Metropolitan Campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

“Terence Blanchard is one of those rare artists who transcends all genres,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest and Tri-C Performing Arts, in a press release. “And with all of his work on operas and movie scores, he is still very much at the peak of his powers as a performer.”

On ABSENCE, Blanchard pays tribute to Wayne Shorter, one of jazz’s greatest composers, by reimagining songs from across Shorter's adventurous catalog and shares songs inspired by the saxophonist.

With his history composing scores for Spike Lee films ranging from When the Levees Broke to Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods, Blanchard famously creates melodies that provide "strong backdrops to human stories," as it's put in the press release.

He recently composed his second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, based on the 2014 memoir by journalist Charles Blow. The Metropolitan Opera premiered a version of the piece in September 2021, making it the first opera by an African-American composer to premiere at the Met.

Tickets to Terence Blanchard's Oct. 15 performance at the Metro Campus Auditorium are free for Tri-C students with valid ID, $10 for non-Tri-C students with valid ID and $25 for general admission. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Michigan Rockers Jeremy Porter & the Tucos To Play Happy Dog on October 13

By Jeff Niesel

Michigan Rockers Jeremy Porter & the Tucos To Play Happy Dog on October 13

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

Band of the Week: Blue Hour

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Hour.

Sunny Day Real Estate Shows How Bands Can Age Gracefully at House of Blues

By Eric Heisig

Sunny Day Real Estate at House of Blues, (9/27/22)

Also in Music

Cleveland's Maíra Vianna To Play Release Party on October 7 at Praxis Fiber Workshop

By Jeff Niesel

Cover art for Maíra Vianna's new album.

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

Band of the Week: Blue Hour

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Hour.

Cleveland Indie Rockers Spirit Oh Spirit Release Latest Single

By Jeff Niesel

Andrew Arbogast.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us