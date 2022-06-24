Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Advocates Say Menthol Cigarette Ban Would Bring Health Benefits for Black Ohioans

Research found nearly 85% of non-Hispanic Black smokers use mentholated products

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 6:52 am

click to enlarge Menthol in cigarettes reduces the physical irritation of smoking, which can make it more difficult to quit smoking. - (ADOBE STOCK)
(Adobe Stock)
Menthol in cigarettes reduces the physical irritation of smoking, which can make it more difficult to quit smoking.

The Food and Drug Administration could soon ban the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes, a move advocates in Ohio said could have a positive impact on health, particularly in Black communities.

Yvonka Hall, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition, explained menthol tobacco products have a cool, smooth taste, making them more appealing and easier to use, especially among new tobacco users. She added they also have a mild anesthetic effect which suppresses coughing.

"Normally when you are taking something into your lungs that should not be there, your body rejects it by coughing," Hall explained. "Menthol allows you to take in the full 'poison' of the tobacco, by making sure that your body doesn't do what your body should do."

Research found nearly 85% of non-Hispanic Black smokers use mentholated products, putting them at increased risk of smoking-related illnesses. The FDA also estimates a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce up to 200,000 tobacco-related deaths among African Americans. Public comment on the proposed rule ends on July 5.

Studies showed the tobacco industry has been marketing menthol brands to African Americans since the 1950s, a trend Hall noted continues to this day.

"Whether you see signage around cigarettes or sponsoring concerts, whether they're rap concerts or the jazz fest, tobacco corporations have looked at things that the community likes as a way for them to perpetuate glamorizing smoking," Hall asserted.

The Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition works with local partners in an effort to create menthol-free communities. Hall pointed out a key focus of their work is educating people about the risks of smoking, and mentholated products.

"For parents, when you talk to them about the potential harm that it does to their children, it kind of changes the way they perceive things," Hall observed. "Making it personal for our communities is more important than ever."

Hall added Ohioans who need help quitting smoking can reach out to the coalition or other local health-advocacy groups. Health insurance programs also offer smoking cessation programs. For immediate help, she suggested calling the Ohio Quitline, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

Trending

Decoding the Cleveland Browns' Bullshit 228-Word Denial That They Want a New Billion-Dollar, Publicly Funded Stadium

By Sam Allard

The name remains even after the scandal

The Real Cleveland Rising was the Friends We Made Along the Way

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Rising Capstone Project, prepared by Dix & Eaton.

Watch 'A Trans Bowler in Ohio Fights For Acceptance,' A PBS Documentary Featuring Mahall's

By Vince Grzegorek

Guzowski at Mahall's

FirstEnergy Fired Its CEO Amid Bribery Scandal But Let Him Keep Millions, Documents Show

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Also in News & Views

The Real Cleveland Rising was the Friends We Made Along the Way

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Rising Capstone Project, prepared by Dix & Eaton.

Decoding the Cleveland Browns' Bullshit 228-Word Denial That They Want a New Billion-Dollar, Publicly Funded Stadium

By Sam Allard

The name remains even after the scandal

Volunteer Group Team Rubicon Has Been Helping Resettled Afghan Families Move Into New Homes in Cleveland

By Sam Allard

Team Rubicon volunteers help move in an Afghan family.

Watch 'A Trans Bowler in Ohio Fights For Acceptance,' A PBS Documentary Featuring Mahall's

By Vince Grzegorek

Guzowski at Mahall's
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us