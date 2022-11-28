Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Akram Boutros Sues MetroHealth Alleging Violations of Ohio Open Meetings Act

Metro's board says there's "irony that someone who for five years actively cloaked his actions is trying now to recast himself as a champion of sunshine"

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 8:22 pm

Akram Boutros Sues MetroHealth Alleging Violations of Ohio Open Meetings Act
MetroHealth System

Ousted MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros has filed suit against MetroHealth alleging that the board of trustees violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act and MetroHealth bylaws in the hiring of incoming CEO Dr. Airica Steed and its termination of Boutros this month. (A copy of the complaint can be viewed in full below.)

It only briefly addresses the reasons Metro cited for firing him — allegedly awarding himself bonuses totaling $1.9 million over a four-year period that weren't approved by or disclosed to the board — besides saying they were authorized and instead largely contends the methods by which Metro's board conducted the CEO search and launched the Boutros investigation during executive sessions violated state law.

That investigation was done by outside counsel at Tucker Ellis and alleged Boutros hid the bonuses and issued them to himself in violation of his contract with the publicly funded hospital system.

The report also says Boutros may have exposure to a felony theft in office charge. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office told Scene last week it is contact with the Ohio Ethics Commission to determine if a criminal investigation is necessary. Boutros self-reported to the OEC on Nov. 1, the day after repaying Metro the $1.9 million plus interest.

Boutros, for his part, has maintained that he did nothing wrong in collecting the bonuses and that the board's investigation of the bonuses and subsequent firing were in retaliation for Boutros allegedly discovering that the board had engaged in improper behavior with regard to the hiring of the new CEO.

"The cause-and-effect connection between the two incidents is inescapable: [Metro Board of Trustees Chair Vanessa] Whiting attempted to whip up a controversy from contemporaneously created MetroHealth business records which at all times had been available to the Board of Trustees concerning bonus payments which the Board had, in fact, approved by resolution," the complaint reads.

The suit seeks to "nullify the unlawful investigation of Dr. Boutros and to nullify Dr. Boutros’ termination for cause as The MetroHealth System’s President and Chief Executive Officer."

Whiting, in a statement issued by MetroHealth Monday evening, said:  “We’re disappointed, though not surprised, that Dr. Boutros has filed a lawsuit. His allegations are little more than a distraction from these fundamental facts: That he awarded himself nearly $2 million in bonuses without proper review or authorization and that he concealed those payments from MetroHealth’s trustees and the public. We are confident the board acted in accord with Ohio law, but no one should lose sight of the irony that someone who for five years actively cloaked his actions is trying now to recast himself as a champion of sunshine."

PDF — 2022.11.28_COMPLAINT.pdf

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

MetroHealth's Outside Counsel Report Says Akram Boutros Could Be Guilty of Felony Theft in Office

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Boutros

15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter

By Ashley Lubecky

15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter

It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them, Ohio State Highway Patrol Says

By Rosalind Early

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers

By Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer, The Marshall Project

Eric Ming, 58, photographed at the Enterprise Center at Glenville on East 105th Street, said he has been stopped in Bratenahl before. He drives several miles out of his way to bypass Bratenhal.

Also in News & Views

It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them, Ohio State Highway Patrol Says

By Rosalind Early

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Wants to Make it Harder to Amend Constitution. Evidence of a Problem is Lacking

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments.

Voting Advocates Raise Alarm About Ohio GOP Measures to Limit Absentee Voting and Drop Boxes

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Voting Advocates Raise Alarm About Ohio GOP Measures to Limit Absentee Voting and Drop Boxes

Toledo Using ARPA Dollars to Wipe Out Medical Debt for Poorest Residents

By Casey Quinlan, Ohio Capital Journal

Toledo Using ARPA Dollars to Wipe Out Medical Debt for Poorest Residents
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us