Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

All Cleveland Rec Centers How Have Social Workers on Staff to Address Youth Trauma, Mental Health Issues

The implementation comes after a 5-year study in partnership with CWRU

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kids test out threes at the recent reopening of the Kovacic Rec Center. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Kids test out threes at the recent reopening of the Kovacic Rec Center.

Social workers are now staffed at all 22 recreation centers in Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb said this week.

"To prevent violence before it starts, our youth need to have positive role models and adults they can turn to for help," he shared on social media.

The announcement comes as researchers from Case Western Reserve University published their findings from a five-year study on implementing trauma-informed care models in Cleveland's neighborhood and rec centers.

“These are places where children, youth and adults can get the support and services they need in an environment in which trauma-informed care principles are fully embedded in the fabric of the culture,” said Megan Holmes, associate professor and founding director of the Trauma Center at the university’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences in a statement.

Partnering with city officials and FrontLine Service, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health, addiction recovery and suicide prevention, researchers established the project as part of a larger plan to increase mental health services in Cleveland five years ago, in the summer of 2018.

In phase one, recreation center staff received training on trauma-informed care and the city hired a dozen counselors and social workers to work in Cleveland recreation centers. Phase two involved the development of trauma-informed standards, like policies, governance and engagement, and ways to monitor progress.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in four children experience at least one potentially traumatic event before the age of 16. The project’s holistic approach to responding to traumatized youth recognizes the ways trauma can affect physical and mental health and seeks to foster environments to promote health and recovery.

“Today, we consider neurobiology,” Holmes said. “How a child responds to a stressful, potentially traumatic event is the body’s normal response to an abnormal situation. Activities, whether it’s bouncing a ball or connecting with people who care, are important elements of healing. The staff are all trained to respond in an approach that doesn’t call out the child in a negative manner.”

Observing the program, researchers concluded that NRCCs can impact communities beyond classes, recreation and sports by implementing trauma-informed practices and on-site mental health services. However, in their findings the researchers also noted that, in order to create sustainable change, centers must commit to ongoing efforts to promote comprehensive care.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland’s First Black-Owned Recording Studio Could Become a City Landmark

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland’s First Black-Owned Recording Studio Could Become a City Landmark

Only 30% of Fans at Browns Home Games Live in Cuyahoga County, Data Shows

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Browns Stadium, formerly FirstEnergy.

Lower Subway Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Will Open to Public for Two Days in June

By Maria Elena Scott

A shot from the lower level during a tour in 2019

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne to Propose Garfield Heights Site for New County Jail

By Mark Oprea

The 72-acre site near I-480 and Transportation Blvd. that County Executive Chris Ronayne is proposing for the new county jail.

Also in News & Views

One Toledo Law Professor is Helping Drive Two of This Year’s Most Controversial Proposals in Ohio

By Nick Evans and Megan Henry, The Ohio Capital Journal

Professor Lee Strang is the John W. Stoepler Professor of Law & Values at the University of Toledo Law School.

Ohio Ballot Board Approves Language for 60% Amendment Proposal Along Party Lines, Again

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

Ohio Teachers Union Requests Inquiry Into Alleged Charter School ‘Union-Busting’

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

Ohio Chamber of Commerce Won’t Discuss Its Allies in Effort to Lock Down State Constitution

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us