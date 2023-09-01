Archaeologists Uncovered Tens of Thousands of Historic Artifacts at Irishtown Bend Site

In a 20-person dig orchestrated throughout June and July, a team led by Maumee, Ohio-based archaeologist Robert Chidester uncovered a trove of items pertinent to Irishtown's original settlement: cultural miscellany that archaeologists involved in the project say date back to the late-1800s.
"Everything was where we thought it would be," Chris Owens, the environmental project manager at Mannik & Smith, the firm that spearheaded the summer-long dig, said. "Home foundations, privies [outhouses], cisterns, some bricks, broken pieces of pottery, dinnerware, glass. An Irish Home Rule pipe even."
Though this summer's dig was most likely the largest of its kind along the Cuyahoga River, it wasn't the first. From 1987 to 1989, archaeological teams led by David Brose and Robert Wheeler, researchers at Cleveland State, excavated artifacts in six plots, and were able to piece together the people—the "policemen, dock workers, widows"—that once used them.
Owens told Scene that, following a comprehensive report cataloguing every item dug up by Chidester's team, a bulk of the 60,000 artifacts will make their way over to Phillip Wanyerka at Cleveland State, where they'll be archived along with the rest of the department's 1.2 million historic and prehistoric stuff.
"Overall these items will give us an indication of these people, their life on the hillside, what their lives were actually like," Owens said.
Irishtown Bend Park is slated to be completed, and opened to the public, in 2025. Riverbed Road, which snakes down from West 25th St. to the Flats, will be closed until Irishtown's reopening starting in September.