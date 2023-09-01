Cleveland Wing Week returns on Monday, September 11th!

Archaeologists Uncovered Tens of Thousands of Historic Artifacts at Irishtown Bend Site

The archaeological team has extracted 60,000 artifacts from the two-month-long dig this summer

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 9:36 am

Irishtown Bend, 1870 - Cleveland Memory Project
Cleveland Memory Project
Irishtown Bend, 1870
A team of archaeologists hired by the Port Authority have recovered more than 60,000 historical artifacts from the Irishtown Bend site, the firm hired to carry out the dig told Cleveland Scene.

In a 20-person dig orchestrated throughout June and July, a team led by Maumee, Ohio-based archaeologist Robert Chidester uncovered a trove of items pertinent to Irishtown's original settlement: cultural miscellany that archaeologists involved in the project say date back to the late-1800s.

"Everything was where we thought it would be," Chris Owens, the environmental project manager at Mannik & Smith, the firm that spearheaded the summer-long dig, said. "Home foundations, privies [outhouses], cisterns, some bricks, broken pieces of pottery, dinnerware, glass. An Irish Home Rule pipe even."
Such a site dig of that scale is required due to Irishtown Bend's status, since 1990, on the National Register of Historic Places. The artifact recovery had to be swift and far-reaching enough, Owens said, as to wrap up before the Port's stabilization of the hillside, which began officially on Monday.

Though this summer's dig was most likely the largest of its kind along the Cuyahoga River, it wasn't the first. From 1987 to 1989, archaeological teams led by David Brose and Robert Wheeler, researchers at Cleveland State, excavated artifacts in six plots, and were able to piece together the people—the "policemen, dock workers, widows"—that once used them.

Owens told Scene that, following a comprehensive report cataloguing every item dug up by Chidester's team, a bulk of the 60,000 artifacts will make their way over to Phillip Wanyerka at Cleveland State, where they'll be archived along with the rest of the department's 1.2 million historic and prehistoric stuff.
A projection of what Irishtown may look like in 2026 if roughly $100 million are secured. - LAND Studio
LAND Studio
A projection of what Irishtown may look like in 2026 if roughly $100 million are secured.
Plans for Irishtown Bend Park depict a sort of homage to the Irish shantytown past, before the area was entirely abandoned in the mid-1950s. (It was leveled in 1958 in a second attempt to straighten the Cuyahoga River.) It's unclear how exactly some of the artifacts recovered in June and July will be used, but Owens suggested LAND Studio, the designers of the park, will decide on curation later in the year.

"Overall these items will give us an indication of these people, their life on the hillside, what their lives were actually like," Owens said.

Irishtown Bend Park is slated to be completed, and opened to the public, in 2025. Riverbed Road, which snakes down from West 25th St. to the Flats, will be closed until Irishtown's reopening starting in September.
