'Architectural Digest' Names the Arcade One of the 27 Best Hotel Lobbies in the World

Singapore, Tokyo, London, Barcelona... Cleveland?
While a list like that doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first blush, it does after you read Architectural Digest's ranking of the 27 best hotel lobbies in the world.
The Hyatt Regency, which opened downtown in 2001, gets the nod thanks to the historic arcade, a singular wonder that has stunned Clevelanders and visitors alike since it opened in 1890 as one of the first shopping arcades in the country.
Sporting a glass ceiling running 300 feet, four levels of balconies and Victorian details, the space remains a treasure not only as a lobby but as a wedding venue, place to read or work during the day, and also the very best gathering spot on St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland.
Explore the history of the Arcade, and the other downtown arcades, below.
