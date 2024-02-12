'Architectural Digest' Names the Arcade One of the 27 Best Hotel Lobbies in the World

Hard to argue with that

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 8:44 am

click to enlarge A beaut - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
A beaut
Singapore, Tokyo, London, Barcelona... Cleveland?

While a list like that doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first blush, it does after you read Architectural Digest's ranking of the 27 best hotel lobbies in the world.

The Hyatt Regency, which opened downtown in 2001, gets the nod thanks to the historic arcade, a singular wonder that has stunned Clevelanders and visitors alike since it opened in 1890 as one of the first shopping arcades in the country.

Sporting a glass ceiling running 300 feet, four levels of balconies and Victorian details, the space remains a treasure not only as a lobby but as a wedding venue, place to read or work during the day, and also the very best gathering spot on St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland.

Explore the history of the Arcade, and the other downtown arcades, below.
Slideshow

Vintage Photos: The Historic Arcades Through the Years

Interior view of The Arcade, 1926
50 slides
Superior Avenue entrance to The Arcade, 1925 Interior view of The Arcade, 1926 View of Euclid Avenue showing The Arcade, 1928 Crowd outside Greenwood's Diamonds in The Arcade, 1931 New plan for The Arcade, 1933 Exterior at the Arcade, 1934
Click to View 50 slides

