As Legal Weed Goes Into Effect in Ohio, Employers Deal With Inevitable Policy Changes

To test or not to test?

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 6:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Issue 2, which legalized weed across Ohio, went into effect on Thursday. - Metro Times Staff
Metro Times Staff
Issue 2, which legalized weed across Ohio, went into effect on Thursday.
As weed became legal in Ohio this week, the question of how workplaces will deal with the drug is very much on the table.

On Thursday, just hours into Legal Weed Day, Cleveland City Hall had already taken a step forward. In a press release, the city said it will from now on only drug test potential employees heading for Police, Fire or EMS positions, those at the Port Control, or any job that requires "a commercial driver's license, operating heavy equipment, machines and/or mechanical tools."

Taking a cue from states that already have legal marijuana, like Nevada and Montana, the city admitted that relaxing its testing policies was another method in handling years of understaffing in certain departments and of reducing barriers. (City workers still can't smoke on the job, obviously.)

"Pre-employment screening can often times create obstacles in filling open positions by preventing otherwise qualified candidates from even applying,” Director of Human Resources Matt Cole said in the release. “These policy updates are more cost-effective and will ultimately help us widen the applicant pool for several city positions.”

Though Ohioans can legally possess (and smoke) 2.5 ounces of weed, and grow up to 12 plants per household (which may be cut to six, depending on what the state legislature does), there are currently no adult-use dispensaries where legal weed can be purchased.

It's an odd situation lamented yesterday by Gov. Mike DeWine, who told reporters at a press conference that he hoped things would start moving more quickly as the Statehouse continues its work.

"This bill deals with this ... by speeding up the time when adults will be able to produce recreational marijuana legally," he said, the Ohio Capital Journal reported. "Thus reducing the opportunity for the black market."
click to enlarge Issue 2's passing, and current lingering in the Ohio Senate, has led to a barrage of policy questions for local governments and business: to allow smoke, or to not allow smoke, namely. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Issue 2's passing, and current lingering in the Ohio Senate, has led to a barrage of policy questions for local governments and business: to allow smoke, or to not allow smoke, namely.
But those proposed changes, including upping weed's point-of-sale tax from 10 to 15 percent and cutting THC levels for extracts from 90 percent to 50, are just precursors to upcoming work culture shifts, experts say.

Rob McCourt, the founder and head of commercial at Firelands Scientific, a cannabis company headquartered in Westlake, predicted that private companies will handle worker THC allowance—to test or not to test—on a kind of sliding scale: either treat legal weed like booze or prescription meds, or take a federal stance and ban it altogether.

"Well, it's still an illicit drug," McCourt told Scene, referring to weed's status as Schedule I substance in the eyes of the DEA. "I mean, there are implications to insurance underwriting that make it complicated in general. Think about it: 'Prescription meds and alcohol can't be consumed when you're operating the forklift.'

"But," he said, "forklift operator versus software designer? I think it's going to depend."

Removal of testing requirements could, to use City Hall's mentality, lead to hiring barriers falling. Amazon

"We're talking about a drug testing policy that doesn't facilitate anything, really, except for you're taking my pee and seeing that I use weed," said Brian Adams, a professor at the Cleveland School of Cannabis. "But do we know when I used it? Do we know was it last night or two weeks ago? Do we know whether it was a month ago? There has never been accurate testing as far as gauging impairment at that moment."

Adams, who fought for Issue 2 for its social justice implications, said he's more concerned about the city's progress on the 4,000 proposed expungements of those with misdemeanor marijuana charges, which City Hall is continuing to pursue via clinics.

Those convicted of possession under 2.5 ounces will automatically have their cases expunged next year..
Related
Experts and Operators Have Doubts Ohio's New Legal Marijuana Industry Will Be Equitable for Minorities

Experts and Operators Have Doubts Ohio's New Legal Marijuana Industry Will Be Equitable for Minorities: From systemic racism to roadblocks for business loans and the new program's vague promises of diversity, equity and inclusion, questions await as the state welcomes legal weed.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea

By Mark Oprea

Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea

Clevelander Files Federal Lawsuit Against City Council Alleging Public Comment Policies Are Unconstitutional

By Maria Elena Scott

Chris Martin speaking at the September 25 meeting.

Hollie Strano Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge, Avoids Jail Time

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

Also in News & Views

DNA Testing Refutes Ohio Man’s Claim of Innocence

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project; Tara Morgan, News 5 Cleveland

Herring at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield. “If this DNA comes back…and proves me innocent, what will everybody have to say then?” he asked. “Can you give me the 40 years back?”

Regulatory Capture: Randazzo Bribery Indictment Indicates Takeover at Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Sam Randazzo

Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund Gets $1.25 Million Investment to Fight Housing Instability

By Maria Elena Scott

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attended an conference about the fund.

Ohio Senate Republicans Are Trying to Change Ohio’s Marijuana Law Before It Goes Into Effect

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us