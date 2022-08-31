Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Blaine Griffin's Name Erroneously Included on Flyer for DeWine-Husted Fundraiser

Cleveland City Council President confirms he's still a hardcore Nan Whaley supporter

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 12:05 pm

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center. - Sam Allard / Scene
Sam Allard / Scene
City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin says his name was included in error on a flyer announcing a fundraiser for Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to be held in East Cleveland Wednesday evening.

Griffin's name was listed alongside a number of East Cleveland politicians, including Mayor Brandon King, who is facing a recall election in November, and City Council President Nathanial Martin. But Griffin, who said he misunderstood the nature of the gathering — he thought it was a meeting, not a fundraiser — says he will not be attending and has demanded "corrective action."

"I did not and will not agree to serve on any political host committee for Governor DeWine," Griffin said in a statement. "Any suggestion I have endorsed or will endorse the Republican Governor is an error I am working to correct immediately. Let me be clear: I have endorsed Nan Whaley for Governor and continue to unabashedly support both her ticket and all statewide Democratic ticket members."

Griffin said that as the leader of Cleveland's legislative body, one of his jobs is working with others, including elected leaders across the aisle, to "build bridges" in an effort to secure resources for Cleveland. Among the planned topics of conversation at the fundraiser are economic development and broadband access. Griffin told Ideastream's Nick Castele, and later confirmed independently with Scene, that Brandon King, not DeWine or anyone from his camp, invited him to attend. He said he was looking forward to discussing, among other things, a 33-acre development project with more than 200 properties assembled by the Cuyahoga Land Bank near University Circle.

A spokeswoman for the DeWine-Husted campaign told Scene that she was actively working to track down information on would have further clarity on the situation later in the day.

The fundraiser will be held at Jackie's Party Center & Catering in East Cleveland from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $300 for individuals to $13,000 for host committee chairs. 

Blaine Griffin's Name Erroneously Included on Flyer for DeWine-Husted Fundraiser
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Trending

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough

By Pete Kotz

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima.

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

By The Buckeye Flame

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

Experts Say Adopting a 'Care Response' Model for Non-violent Emergency Calls Would Benefit Cleveland Residents, Police and Bottom Line

By Sam Allard

Experts Say Adopting a 'Care Response' Model for Non-violent Emergency Calls Would Benefit Cleveland Residents, Police and Bottom Line

Also in News & Views

Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH — AUGUST 29: An anti-solar power sign outside a home, one of many in a rural area east of Lancaster, Ohio, August 29, 2022, in Fairfield County, Ohio.

Ohio Debate Commission Announces Gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and Chief Justice Debates, But Republicans Haven't Committed to Participating

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Mar 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican candidates stand on stage before the start of their primary debate at Central State University.

Ohio Schools Seek to Adapt to Mental Health Crisis

By Andrew Kuder, Ohio News Connection

Some educators say kids continue to struggle with social skills and mental health challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough

By Pete Kotz

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us