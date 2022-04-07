Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Bond Revoked for Man Convicted of Breaking Windows of Colossal Cupcakes After He Flicks Off Fox 8 Cameras

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge FOX 8/YOUTUBE STILL
Fox 8/YouTube Still

Tandre Buchanan Jr. in late March was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised probation for breaking the windows of Colossal Cupcakes during the May 2020 George Floyd riots in Cleveland. A judge ruled Buchanan would self-report to the designated federal prison on his own, remaining out on bond in the meantime.

Today, his bond was revoked and he was taken into custody to immediately begin his sentence after a federal judge agreed with a government motion arguing that video that showed Buchanan giving the middle finger to Fox 8 cameras after a March hearing proved he showed no remorse for his crimes.

"The video captured Buchanan exiting the building and walking toward the street," federal prosecutors wrote in their motion to revoke bond. "A news reporter offered Buchanan the opportunity to repeat his apology on camera. Buchanan’s response was to hold up an inappropriate hand gesture to the cameraman, smile, and walk away. As a result of this new information, the government respectfully requests this Court reconsider the matter of Buchanan’s bond and remand him into federal custody. Buchanan’s behavior minutes after leaving the detention hearing reflect Buchanan’s true lack of remorse for his actions."

The offending finger can be seen around the 1:40 mark of Fox 8's coverage below.


The DOJ had throughout sentencing argued that Buchanan lacked remorse, citing text messages sent to a person the day after the riot as evidence. (In one, Buchanan wrote, "man idgaf fuck them people." Prosecutors argued he was referring to the employees inside the cupcake store.)

Regardless of everything else, one could take the gesture reacting to a news camera moments after being sentenced to prison as an isolated response to being asked for an interview after being sentenced to prison, but in this case, the government argued, and the judge agreed, it was evidence of something deeper, apparently.

"In fact, Buchanan, in making that quick gesture and his demeanor outside the courtroom, appeared to revert back to the unapologetic and vengeful person reflected in his text messages a day after May 30, 2020," prosecutors wrote. "Buchanan casually walked out of the courthouse and when asked if he would like to make an apology on camera, he responded with an inappropriate hand gesture, smiled, and continued walking. Buchanan’s actions demonstrate that he changed very little after the events of May 30, 2020 and likely remains a danger to the community."

What that danger might be specifically, outside of offending the delicate sensibilities of a local news reporter, remain unclear.

A hearing on what restitution Buchanan owes Colossal Cupcakes is scheduled for May 11.

PDF — 141112016848.pdf

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Trending

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery’s 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Most Lovable Team in Cleveland Sports, (the John Marshall High School Chess Team), is Heading to Nationals

By Sam Allard

The John Marshall High School Chess Team, before boarding bus to nationals in Memphis.

Cleveland Leaders File to Expunge More Than 4,000 Minor Marijuana Convictions

By Sam Allard

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center.

Also in News & Views

Pandemic Policies Took a Bite Out of Child Hunger in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

An estimated 30 million students are receiving free school meals, about 10 million more than before eligibility requirements were waived because of the pandemic.

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery’s 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By Pete Kotz

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us