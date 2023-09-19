California Aviation Company Planning to Build Flying Cars in Ohio

Joby has selected Dayton as the site of its new manufacturing facility

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge One of Joby’s aircraft. - (Courtesy of Joby Aviation. (c) Joby Aero, Inc.)
(Courtesy of Joby Aviation. (c) Joby Aero, Inc.)
One of Joby’s aircraft.

A California-based ‘flying car’ company called Joby has selected Dayton as the site for its new $500 million manufacturing facility. Joby says the plant will employ up to 2,000 workers and produce 500 of its vertical take-off planes a year.

A what?

Joby’s flying cars are a mix of helicopter and plane. It’s six rotors allow it to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. But once in the air, they pivot forward, like the propellers on a plane. In the industry, the vehicles are known as eVOTL, or electric vertical take-off and landing, aircraft.

The model Joby plans to build in Dayton can carry a pilot and four passengers. The vehicle is all-electric and according to the company it can reach speeds up to 200 mph and travel a range of 100 miles.

The company has backing from Toyota and sees its aircraft as a kind of greener air taxi. For instance, Joby has struck deals with Delta and Uber to provide short range air travel. But the company is working with U.S. Defense Department as well.

Joby has contracted with the U.S. Air Force to provide and operated up to nine eVOTL aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California. In a press release Joby noted interest from all four of the major military branches, and that the Marine Corps is considering eVOTL aircraft for “resupply, personnel transport, and emergency medical response applications.”

Why Dayton?

Joby’s new site is at the Dayton international airport. The company noted the 140-acre parcel leaves them room to grow. According to Joby they have enough space for two million square feet of production space.

The company had plenty of business and financial reasons to select Dayton. JobsOhio and the Department of Development for instance, are offering more than $200 million in incentives to bolster Joby’s half billion-dollar investment. According to Joby its total incentive package, including local agreements, could be worth as much as $325 million.

The proximity to Wright Patterson Air Force Base, is a plus as well. The company has worked closely with the Air Force Research Laboratory, located at the base, as it developed its aircraft.

But at Monday’s announcement state and company officials couldn’t resist the more poetic reasons for choosing the city.

“The Wright brothers made the impossible possible,” Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said. “They opened the skies for all of us, and they did it right here in Dayton, the birthplace of aviation.”

Bevirt hopes his aircraft can “fundamentally change the way we live and travel” as the Wright brothers did at the turn of the last century.

To punctuate Monday’s event — hosted at Orville Wright’s former home — attendees got a fly by from a replica Model B Flyer.

Next generation manufacturing

Gov. Mike DeWine drew links between Joby and Ohio’s “rich aviation history.” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown expanded on that history, adding Geraldine Mock, John Glenn and Neil Armstrong to the list.

But DeWine primarily portrayed the deal as another example of the state positioning itself for industries of the future.

“Our state has proven time and time again that we will lead the next wave of innovation,” DeWine insisted. “We created powered flight. We lead the space race and now we will lead the electric aviation revolution and power the skies of the future.”

Over the last year and half, DeWine’s administration has inked deals to bring Intel to Ohio and expand Honda’s footprint in the state by building a battery plant with LG.

Since that Intel announcement Brown has made a habit of describing how Ohio is “burying” its Rust Belt moniker. He described how Joby joins NASA Glenn in Cleveland, the Armstrong Center in Sandusky, and GE’s jet engine production outside Cincinnati as developments that help put Ohio’s manufacturing slump in the past.

Republican Congressman Mike Turner, who represents Dayton, gave DeWine credit for landing the agreement. Turner described meeting with Bevirt earlier this year to discuss the prospect of building in Ohio.

“I must tell you, in that meeting, he was not optimistic,” Turner said. “We were not competitive. We were not top of the list. What changed? The difference? The difference is Governor DeWine and JobsOhio.”

In addition to the $325 million incentive package, Joby may be getting federal help with financing its portion of the Dayton investment. In its press release, the company described applying for a low interest loan program through the Department of Energy.

Joby will maintain its California headquarters, but construction on the Dayton facility should begin next year. They expect it to be up and running by 2025.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohio Secretary of State Signs Voter Data Sharing Agreements With Three States

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Why Did the Deal for the Metroparks to Take Over East Cleveland's Portion of Forest Hill Park Fall Apart?

By Maria Elena Scott

Forest Hill Park

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Issues Sweeping Anti-LGBTQ Policies at Schools, Churches

By Maria Elena Scott

Holy Name church in Parma

Why Clevelanders Should Support Participatory Budgeting

By Ren F. Borba

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb outside the Justice Center

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Gets Five-Figure Grant to Boost Work Amid Violent Year

By Mark Oprea

Carlos Williams, pictured here in 2021, was a violence interrupter at the Peacemakers Alliance for two years until he died from a heart attack in March of 2022. It's latest funding could help hire Williams' replacement, director Myesha Watkins said.

DOJ Grant Will Fund $600,000 in Local Services for Deaf, Disabled Gender Violence Victims

By Maria Elena Scott

The grant to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center comes nearly 30 years after the passage of the Violence Against Women Act.

Council Pulls Legislation to Use Public Funds to Fight Participatory Budgeting Initiative

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE campaign manager Molly Martin called the ordinance, "another example of this status quo institution choosing to expand their power rather than respect the will of the people".

Why Did the Deal for the Metroparks to Take Over East Cleveland's Portion of Forest Hill Park Fall Apart?

By Maria Elena Scott

Forest Hill Park
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us