Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Cedar Point Ranked 15th Most Popular Amusement Park in North America

Attendance rose 4% last year, part of industry-wide growth

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 1:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge America's roller coast - Photo courtesy Cedar Point
Photo courtesy Cedar Point
America's roller coast

Cedar Point was the 15th most popular theme park in North America last year by attendance, according to an annual report from Themed Entertainment Association. Roughly 3,444,000 people visited Cedar Point in 2022, up four percent from 2021. Its water park, Cedar Point Shores, also ranked in the report as the 20th most-visited water park with roughly 405,000 attendees in 2022.

Disney and Universal Studios predictably dominated the top of the list.

click to enlarge Cedar Point Ranked 15th Most Popular Amusement Park in North America
Themed Entertainment Association
Following pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, the theme park industry as a whole has seen a bounce back.

“Although 2020 attendance figures showed one of the steepest year-over-year attendance drops in history, the industry also began to show its resilience by working with government agencies to facilitate safe and smooth reopenings and meet the pent-up demand of local markets eager to get out of the house,” said senior analyst Francisco Refuerzo in the report.

Cedar Point is on its 154th season this year, making it the second-oldest theme park in North America. In that time, the Sandusky theme park has opened 70 rides, including the Wild Mouse roller coaster, which debuted in 2023.

But beyond rides, the report notes that its owner, Cedar Fair, has invested in its resorts, hotel and a campground in ways different than its competitors.

"Compared to other operators, Cedar Fair doesn't rely as much on its IP partnership with Peanuts to drive per capita spending. Instead, the company has raised ticket prices and invested in more and better food and beverage options. This was a multi-year program developed prior to the pandemic but accelerated during that down time," the report notes. "The result has been an overall increase in the number of transactions as well as an increase in the value per transaction. Cedar Fair has also invested in plussing their resort hotel offerings, specifically at the Cedar Point location."

Although ticket prices have risen in recent years, 2023 actually brought the first drop in ticket prices at Cedar Point in nearly 20 years. The current price for a day ticket at the park is $49.99 when purchased online.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

E. 99th and St. Clair Intersection to Be Named in Honor of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

By Maria Elena Scott

Bone Thugs forever

Weekend Open House of Veterans Memorial Bridge's Streetcar Level Previews What the 'Low Line' Might Be

By Mark Oprea

Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.

Ohio Nursing Home Workers Say They’re Pushed Past Their Limit

By Maria Elena Scott

Rackell Ellis, Michelle Pirigyi and Michelle Nikita of SEIU 1199 outside Chardon Healthcare Center.

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

Also in News & Views

‘If You Burn One Down, We’re Putting 100 Up’: How a Hudson Family Responded to the Burning of a Pride Flag

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Pride in the CLE 2023

E. 99th and St. Clair Intersection to Be Named in Honor of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

By Maria Elena Scott

Bone Thugs forever

Nominations for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2023 Are Now Open

By Scene Staff

Nominate winners for Best of Cleveland 2023 right now

Weekend Open House of Veterans Memorial Bridge's Streetcar Level Previews What the 'Low Line' Might Be

By Mark Oprea

Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us