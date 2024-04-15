Cedar Point Reaches Settlement With Woman Who Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury in Top Thrill Dragster Accident

Rachel Hawes has needed millions of dollars in medical care and will require millions more for the rest of her life

By on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 at 12:52 am

Top Thrill Dragster
Jeremy Thompson/FlickrCC
Top Thrill Dragster
Cedar Point and the family of Rachel Hawes this week announced a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit brought against the park and the ride manufacturer after the woman suffered tramautic injuries after being struck in the head by a part from the coaster while waiting in line in August 2021

The ride closed immediately and was jettisoned in favor of a new ride, Top Thrill 2, which is set to debut when the park opens this year.

Hawes filed the suit last year. Terms of the settlement were not publicly released.

While a report from the Ohio Department of Agriculture found that Cedar Point violated no laws regarding maintenance of Top Thrill Dragster, the Hawes family alleged the park failed to inspect and maintain the coaster.

Hawes’s medical expenses last year exceed $2 million, according to the lawsuit, and future care and treatment will exceed $10 million. Hawes was also enrolled to attend graduate school, and due to her injury has lost more than $1.2 million in earning capacity.

“She will need assistance with daily activities for the remainder of her life…She is permanently disabled, and will no longer be able to work as a result of the injuries sustained from Defendant’s negligence,” the lawsuit said.

A joint statement issued by the parties reads, "The Hawes family and Cedar Fair, L.P. have mutually agreed to resolve a legal claim arising from the injury Rachel Hawes sustained while standing in line for the Top Thrill Dragster on August 15, 2021. Rachel suffered a life changing injury but has been blessed with a tremendous support network that, along with her resilience, has helped on her journey towards recovery. Rachel truly appreciates all the public’s support and prayers and Cedar Fair’s cooperation and open communication with her family and their counsel. While terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties were able to come to a fair and equitable agreement that satisfies both parties."

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
April 10, 2024

