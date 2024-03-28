Chagrin Falls Resident Arrested, Alleged to Be Diddy's "Drug Mule"

click to enlarge
Brendan Paul, a 25-year-old music producer from Chagrin Falls, was accused by producer Rodney Jones, Jr., on Monday of aiding and abetting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' drug and sex trafficking.
On Monday, rapper and R&B artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs had his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided amid a federal sex trafficking investigation.
The raids followed the release of a 79-page-lawsuit from Combs' former producer
, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Jr., who was hired in August 2022 to work on Combs' Love Album.
It was during which Jones supposedly uncovered a trove of heinous activity, along with a ring of Combs' employees that aided and abetted the artist's vices.
One of Combs' alleged fixers named in the suit is Brendan Paul, a 25-year-old amateur music producer currently living with his parents near Chagrin Falls. According to the suit, and Paul's Facebook page
, he became embedded in Combs' posse during work on The Love Album
.
The Cleveland native was arrested this week at the Miami airport on charges of possessing cocaine and marijuana. He posted bond on Tuesday.
Paul, who jumped from a pursuit of a career in basketball to music production during the pandemic, helped produce parts of Combs' album, and even attended lavish "Love"-themed release parties and bespoke dinners.
Yet, to Jones, Paul's work with Combs, with the rest of Combs' apparent entourage, veered regularly into the unlawful.
“Brendan Paul, Frankie Santella, and Moy Baun aided, abetted, and induced Combs’ and his co-conspirators’ sex-trafficking venture," Jones' suit reads
, "knowing that Combs and his co-conspirators would use means of force, threats of force, fraud, coercion, and a combination of such means to cause Mr. Jones some of whom were under the age of eighteen, to engage in commercial sex acts.”
According to Jones, Combs adopted a militaristic persona—even to the point of "inflict[ing] bodily harm"—to fulfill his need for carnality. To Jones, Combs or his chief of staff Kristina "K.K." Khorram would routinely spike Moet champagne or Ciroc liquor with ecstasy, going as far as keeping special bottles for invited women.
Khorram, Jones alleges, would instruct fellow staff to spike bottles or glasses, and would "openly order" assistants like Paul to garner a range of illicit drugs that Combs was known to ingest. Paul "works as Mr. Combs' Mule," Jones alleged. "He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs' Drugs, and Guns."
All staff, "from the butler, the chef to the housekeeper," the lawsuit reads, were ordered to "walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies and Tuci," a pink mixture of cocaine and ecstasy. All activity of which was apparently managed by Khorram.
"It was important to Defendant Khorram to have Mr. Combs' drug of choice immediately ready when he asks for it," Jones' suit reads. Such kinship made Khorram, in Jones' mind, "the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs' Jeffrey Epstein."
Growing up in Chagrin Falls and Bainbridge, Paul attended Hawken High for four years, and transferred his fourth year to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
He attended Syracuse and Fairmont State University, where Paul played basketball.
As for Jones, the incensed producer started a GoFundMe to help garner funds to "help me sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs."
Legal costs could reach "$300K," Jones wrote, "should it go to trial." He's raised about $5,000 as of Wednesday.
