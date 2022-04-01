Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 12:03 pm

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS TWITTER
Cleveland Guardians Twitter



Tom Hanks, whose long-ago connection to Cleveland both means something deep and personal to the 65-year-old actor and which has also been wrung bone-dry by numerous Cleveland organizations and groups for PR purposes over the years, will throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener on April 15th. (Plenty of good tickets still for sale!)
Hanks, of course, last year narrated the video in which the organization debuted the new moniker and will return to Cleveland in-person rather than simply as a disconnected yet soothing voiceover and toss a ball at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
The acquisition immediately ranks among the organization's best and only off-season moves.

Let's go Guards.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland Sports articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland

Trending

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

By Vince Grzegorek

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

Ohio Ranks In Bottom 10% of Country for Outcomes for Older Youths in Foster Care

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

In a survey of former foster youths, 37% of 21-year-olds reported having experienced homelessness.

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By Sam Allard

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

How Do the Candidates for County Executive Say "Cuyahoga"?

By Sam Allard

Chris Ronayne

Also in News & Views

Should Courts Limit Jury Awards for Child Rape Victims? Ohio Supreme Court Weighs Arguments

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Should Courts Limit Jury Awards for Child Rape Victims? Ohio Supreme Court Weighs Arguments

Ohio LGBTQ+ Organizations Call for Ties to Be Cut With Cleveland Psychiatrist They Say is Anti-Trans Rights

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally in D.C.

Ohio Ranks In Bottom 10% of Country for Outcomes for Older Youths in Foster Care

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

In a survey of former foster youths, 37% of 21-year-olds reported having experienced homelessness.

As Public Square Gears Up for Bollardification, a Changing of the Guard at Group Plan Commission

By Sam Allard

Anthony Coyne has been Chair of the Group Plan Commission Board for 11 years.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us