Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

Tom Hanks, whose long-ago connection to Cleveland both means something deep and personal to the 65-year-old actor and which has also been wrung bone-dry by numerous Cleveland organizations and groups for PR purposes over the years, will throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener on April 15th. (Plenty of good tickets still for sale!)
Hanks, of course, last year narrated the video in which the organization debuted the new moniker and will return to Cleveland in-person rather than simply as a disconnected yet soothing voiceover and toss a ball at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
The Rockford Peaches Manager will throw out our first pitch at the Home Opener. pic.twitter.com/JrT9WDW4jK— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 1, 2022
The acquisition immediately ranks among the organization's best and only off-season moves.
Together, we are all... pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 23, 2021
Let's go Guards.