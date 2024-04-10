Cleveland Ranks 4th Lowest Among Top U.S. Cities for Electric Vehicle Adoption

Price and climate help explain why EVs made up just 3 percent of all vehicles registered in Cleveland in 2023

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations along I-95 in Maryland. - Earth and Main/FlickrCC
Earth and Main/FlickrCC
Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations along I-95 in Maryland.
As far as helping to reach the U.S.'s idealistic climate goals come 2050, it seems that Cleveland has a fair share of work left to be done.

Especially when it comes to transportation and tapping into the growing market of electric vehicles: Only about 3 percent of all cars, trucks and SUVs registered across the city last year were those that run on electricity, not fossil fuels, a report last month from S&P Global Mobility found.

That stat puts Cleveland at the 47th spot out of the top 50 U.S. cities with registered EVs, notches above Detroit (also 3 percent), Buffalo (2 percent) and McAllen, Texas (about 1 percent).

The top spots for EVs and their requisite charging stations overlap with higher GDPs, warmer climates and longer commutes. In San Jose, Cali., 40 percent of registrations last year were EVs. In San Francisco, 22 percent. And Seattle, 22 percent.

As for explanations for the city's relatively low buy-in, reasons aren't too distant. New EVs are noticeably more expensive than their gas-guzzling predecessors, with the majority of latest model Teslas, Volkswagens and Audis costing over $50,000. There's currently no model on the road that runs less that $35,000.
Also, as Clean Energy Institute director Jack Brouwer told the New York Times in January, our Lake Effect winter isn't helping.

“You cannot charge a battery as fast or discharge a battery as fast if it’s cold," he said. "There’s no physical way of getting around.”

With Mayor Justin Bibb's position as chair of the Climate Mayors, and President Biden oft-reminding the world of the country's high-aiming carbon elimination goals by 2050, governmental ambitions will have to shine on lagging cities if they are to actually have an all-hands-on-deck push.

EV incentives, like the federal tax credit reimbursement, are proven to boost sales—like for last year's EV sales record—but recent decisions at the White House to bar foreign models, mostly those made in China, may curtail that spike. In January, due to stipulations in Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. consumers can only earn tax perks on mostly American-made vehicles. (And less than half carry the $7,500 incentive.)

Other perks abound for replacing those internal combustion engines with lithium batteries. EVs, besides being less noisy, allow for cleaner air in a city. (Though lithium extraction is not a clean procedure.) A 2035 Report 2.0 from U.C. Berkeley predicted that a majorly EV market could save 150,000 lives lost to cardiovascular or respiratory diseases by 2050.

In Cleveland, where construction of a new vehicle charging station warrants a mayor's visit and makes news, the low number of EVs is plainly obvious.

Charging stations exist, but sit mostly out of the public eye. There are three at the Ritz/Carlton, six at the InterContinental on Carnegie Ave., three stations at the Great Lakes Science Center, and a Tesla Supercharger at the Shops at Church Square. And a new station apparently opening up at Public Square later this year.

Charging a Tesla, by far the most popular EV by miles, isn't cheap but better fiscally-speaking that filling up at the pump. In Cleveland, it costs about $28 for a full charge—good for 200 miles or so—at about $0.47 per kilowatt hour.

Compare that to the average cost of $49 for filling up a 12-gallon gas tank.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Sal Russo Seeks Assistance From Cleveland Heights in Landing Another Grocery Store in Cedar-Fairmount

By Jala Forest

The Cedar-Grandview building, once and hopefully again home to a supermarket

Clevo Books to Move Into Vacant Rise Nation Space This Month

By Mark Oprea

Clevo Books came of age at the 5th Street Arcades. Its owner says it's time to move on.

Hough to Get First New Public Park Since 1950s

By Mark Oprea

A 2.6-acre public park will be the first of its kind in Hough in generations.

Op-Ed: Stadiums, Slogans and Cleveland Past

By Sheldon Firem

Let's hear from the man himself

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justices Lead Redistricting Reform Effort Against Gerrymandering

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justices Yvette McGee Brown and Maureen O’Connor stand outside a room at the Columbus Athletic Club, where they pushed for support of a ballot initiative to reform redistricting. The former justices want to see changes that increase transparency in redistricting, and prevent the stranglehold of a supermajority on Ohio.

What Ohio Officials Want You to Know About Traffic, Safety and More on Eclipse Day

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Raise the Wage Ohio is Trying to Get a Minimum Wage Constitutional Amendment on the Ballot

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

01 February 2024 - Washington, DC - Approximately ten AAPI (people of Asian, Asian American, or Pacific Islander ancestry) One Fair Wage restaurant owners from across the country who are visiting DC meet with Acting Secretary of the US Department of Labor Julie Su and are recognized for their leadership in paying livable wages to their workers

More Black Babies Die in Ohio Before Their First Birthday When Compared to White Babies

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the country
More

March 27, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us