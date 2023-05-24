Cleveland Wants to Become a 15-Minute City. What Does That Mean? And How Does Is It Plan on Getting There?

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Matt Moss, manager of Strategic Planning Initiatives at the Cleveland Planning Commission, is a key mind behind the city's progress in becoming a 15-minute city, or a place non-reliant on car transportation.

No matter where you live in the city of Cleveland, you should be able to access almost all of your basic needs and desires within a short walk, bike ride, or transit trip.That is the basic premise of a 15-minute city, which Cleveland is aiming to become.The problem? A century's worth of zoning and planning that, in its current state, not only doesn't allow that to happen but actively works against it.Centered on the belief that city dwellers should have options when it comes to getting around, the 15-minute city concept originally grew legs in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when New Urbanists like Jeff Speck and Alan Ehrenhalt began writing screeds decrying city planning that revolved around private automobiles. But it was in 2016 when Paris professor Carlos Moreno actually coined the term.The idea seems pretty logical: Your daycare, your grocery store, your dentist, your pharmacy, the daycare, a bank—all the key amenities of your daily life, the principle dictates, should be reachable within a 15-minute walk, bike ride or transit trip. Not just an automobile.Matt Moss, manager of Strategic Planning Initiatives at the Cleveland Planning Commission, believes that the local interest stems from a combination of Cleveland's unrealized potential as a walking city along with a shifting of priorities for a bulk of the city's younger residents."I think the origin of it is most clearly drawn to the pandemic," Moss said, sitting at a conference room table outside his office. "It was a shock in a lot of ways, one that changed how people thought about things that had sort of always been taken for granted. How they worked. How they spent their time."Moss, a geospatial analysis guru who bikes to work daily, is a central figure in City Hall's gradual build-up to a 15-minute city pitch to city council in the next year. By the end of 2023, Moss and about a dozen of his cohorts are planning to send two key pieces of legislation that would allow Cleveland to further win its goals from a legal standpoint.One, a test pilot of a 21st century update to Cleveland's 1929 zoning code in three neighborhoods (Hough, Detroit Shoreway, Fairfax), would change how zoning is done. And two, legislation that would require developers to build housing with non-car transportation incentives in mind.As Moss told Scene in a dense two-hour interview, a bulk of the reasons why the 15-minute city concept is just now surfacing is because our legacy zoning code—the structural laws that tell developers what they can or can't build or use on a specific site—is, by design, limiting. It's why it's called Exclusionary Zoning: This here canbe a single-family house; that over there canbe an industrial site.Moss and City Planning's answer, as begun in a $225,000 partnership with Code Studio, was to adopt, and eventually codify, what's called Form-Based Code . While its older uncle — exclusionary zoning — solidified a top-down approach to tell Clevelanders what to build and where to build it, Form-Based, Moss said, taps into a data analysis of a specific neighborhood and the "needs and desires" of its residents. (A drug store? A school? A daycare? A decent park?)Take the Detroit-Shoreway pilot project, for example. Back in October 2019 , Code Studio consultants, CPC staff (then Kyle Reisz, now project manager Shannan Leonard), and Councilman Matt Zone held open houses in Detroit-Shoreway to demonstrate how the newly dubbed Land Code could reshape the surrounding 20-or-so blocks in the next decade. Resident input—"Better landscaping policies," "Need traffic calming," "Need pedestrian infrastructure on Lake Avenue"—influenced planners to draft a specific Form-Based code for Detroit-Shoreway, one that included raising the max building height limit (to 7 stories), allowing accessory dwelling units ("granny flats"), and building triplexes and more townhomes.The upshot is what, Moss said, wouldn't be possible under the city's nearly 96-year-old zoning rules: to build the aforementioned projects in areas where such mixed-use construction is not legal. Sure, developers could get a zoning variance—the "norm," according to Moss—but dealing with Board of Zoning Appeals takes, on average, upwards of three to four months. In other words, Moss said, it's a deterrent.Getting a Cleveland Land Code made official in 2024, Moss said, would remove that variance norm entirely. Constructing mixed-use projects like Church + State, or Waverly & Oak, would be more streamlined, along with arming builders more with locals' interests in mind.

"[Developers] have very little room to do something that's perhaps more contextual, more creative," Moss said. "Everything trends towards the same product based on that. And so what Form-Based Code allows is greater flexibility in terms of what developers can build."



click to enlarge Cleveland Planning Commission A map from the City Planning Commission's own 15-Minute study, from April 2022. Parts of the map in black are areas where building three-plus units of housing are illegal under Cleveland's existing code.

click to enlarge Cleveland Planning Commission A map, from the City Planning Commission's own 15-minute study, showing all of the areas in Cleveland ripe for transit-oriented development.