Cleveland's First Black-Owned Recording Company Named City Landmark

The Boddie Recording and Manufacturing Company, the first recording company owned and operated by Black Clevelanders in the city, has been officially designated a Cleveland historic landmark.
“This is the Black/African American culture finally having something that's going to be put in the urban Black community that's going to represent basically all musicians, all artists, all creators,” said Ward 4 councilwoman and Landmark Commission member Deborah Gray about the push for recognition from the city. “We have the Boddie Record Company studio, that's going to be in our Black community.”
Thomas and Louise Boddie profoundly impacted Cleveland’s music scene for more than 20 years. They worked with artists of all races playing all genres of music at 12202 Union Ave., the company’s longtime headquarters.
The couple made a prolific team, with Louise serving as the company’s president and Thomas running music production. Because many suppliers refused to do business with the Black business owners, the company was largely self-sufficient.
Despite obstacles like industry racism and the 1970s oil embargo, the Boddie Recording and Manufacturing Company drew musicians from around Ohio and even surrounding states. The Boddies established several in-house labels and later created a mobile recording unit to take on the road.
With Cleveland City Council approval, the studio at 12202 Union Ave. is an official city landmark. However, the recording company headquarters may have more in store. Councilwoman Gray said in June that she, Louise and the Boddies’ son, Dennis, have aspirations to turn the longtime studio into a museum.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed