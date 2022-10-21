Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

CMSD Issues RFP for Search Firm to Find Eric Gordon Replacement

Goal is to hire new Cleveland schools chief by April or May of 2023.

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 11:29 am

Eric Gordon, "the time and conditions were right" to step down. - CMSD / @CleMetroSchools
CMSD / @CleMetroSchools
Eric Gordon, "the time and conditions were right" to step down.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has issued a request for proposals seeking an executive search firm to recruit candidates and otherwise assist in a "comprehensive national search" for a CEO to succeed Eric Gordon.

The beloved Gordon, who has been at CMSD's helm since 2011, made the bombshell announcement on Sept. 12 that he would resign at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

A new CEO will be selected by the nine-member Cleveland board of education, in consultation with Mayor Justin Bibb, 

The RFP, initially posted on Oct. 6, seeks a search firm to do typical search firm stuff: establish a profile of desired candidates, develop a marketing plan for recruitment, identify qualified candidates and solicit applications, present information on the candidates to the mayor and the board, etc.

These firms are expected to have been around the block a few times, and ideally will have conducted searches for executives and superintendents in large urban school districts like Cleveland's. The RFP wants to ensure that proposers have successfully solicited diverse and non-traditional candidates in prior searches as well.

Responses are due by Wednesday, Oct. 26. The contract will begin in November, with the goal of hiring a new CEO by April or May of 2023, but no later than the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The full RFP is available below,
PDF — CMSD_Search_Firm_RFP.pdf

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

News & Views Slideshows

The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

News & Views Slideshows

The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Trending

Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games

By Vince Grzegorek

Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Squatchin': We Spent a Weekend With Ohio Bigfoot Investigators Who Are More Determined Than Ever to Prove the Fabled Creature Is Real

By Allison Babka

Squatchin': We Spent a Weekend With Ohio Bigfoot Investigators Who Are More Determined Than Ever to Prove the Fabled Creature Is Real

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber Floated a Bizarre Election Fraud Theory Involving the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, at a Stark County Republicans campaign event October 13, 2022, at the Madison Gesiotto Gilbert campaign office, Canton, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

J.D. Vance Visits Middletown, Stokes Southern Border Fears

By Madeline Fening

J.D. Vance Visits Middletown, Stokes Southern Border Fears

Squatchin': We Spent a Weekend With Ohio Bigfoot Investigators Who Are More Determined Than Ever to Prove the Fabled Creature Is Real

By Allison Babka

Squatchin': We Spent a Weekend With Ohio Bigfoot Investigators Who Are More Determined Than Ever to Prove the Fabled Creature Is Real

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber Floated a Bizarre Election Fraud Theory Involving the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, at a Stark County Republicans campaign event October 13, 2022, at the Madison Gesiotto Gilbert campaign office, Canton, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us