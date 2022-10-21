CMSD Issues RFP for Search Firm to Find Eric Gordon Replacement

CMSD / @CleMetroSchools Eric Gordon, "the time and conditions were right" to step down.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has issued a request for proposals seeking an executive search firm to recruit candidates and otherwise assist in a "comprehensive national search" for a CEO to succeed Eric Gordon.The beloved Gordon, who has been at CMSD's helm since 2011, made the bombshell announcement on Sept. 12 that he would resign at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.A new CEO will be selected by the nine-member Cleveland board of education, in consultation with Mayor Justin Bibb,The RFP, initially posted on Oct. 6, seeks a search firm to do typical search firm stuff: establish a profile of desired candidates, develop a marketing plan for recruitment, identify qualified candidates and solicit applications, present information on the candidates to the mayor and the board, etc.These firms are expected to have been around the block a few times, and ideally will have conducted searches for executives and superintendents in large urban school districts like Cleveland's. The RFP wants to ensure that proposers have successfully solicited diverse and non-traditional candidates in prior searches as well.Responses are due by Wednesday, Oct. 26. The contract will begin in November, with the goal of hiring a new CEO by April or May of 2023, but no later than the start of the 2023-2024 school year.The full RFP is available below,***