Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Pierogi-Eating Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Early False Spring

"He hit some hot spots on the surface of his pierogi, meaning of course we will have some temporary warm weather"

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 12:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The oracle, Concord Casimir - Courtesy John Niedzialek
Courtesy John Niedzialek
The oracle, Concord Casimir
Around these parts, the most trusted animal prognostications on when winter will end and spring will begin rest not with that famous groundhog in Pennsylvania nor a newly re-introduced Buckeye Chuck, but with a cat and how it eats pierogies on Feb. 2.

Concord Casimir, a feline found outside of St. Casimir Church in 2013, once again made the only weather prediction worth paying attention to on Groundhog Day, as announced by his owner John Niedzialek, an amateur weather guru who teaches Earth Science and Meteorology at Lakeland College.

The forecast: "Mild weather for a while but don't be fooled!"

"This year, Casimir hit some hot spots on the surface of his pierogi meaning of course we will have some temporary warm weather. But just as his pierogi turned colder as he ate further, so will the weather," Niedzialek reported. "With Casimir’s forecast last year again right on the money predicting the end of winter as flip-flopping around, there should be a movement to rename Feb 2 Concord Casimir Day. He is undefeated in his predictions."

click to enlarge Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Pierogi-Eating Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Early False Spring
Courtesy John Niedzialek

Concord Casimir, who took over the ceremonial and vital duties from Concord Abby in 2014, appears every year in February in Concord Township, and fittingly did so this year during Cleveland Pierogi Week.

"His fans want him to get up earlier to conduct his forecast, but he just won’t do it," said Niedzialek. "I mean why would he get up at 6 a.m. like that not-so-smart critter in Pennsylvania when he can eat his pierogi at noon. He also gets annoyed when I put on that top hat. I think it reminds him of some of those scary pictures of people looking for shadows that he sees on the news from Pennsylvania."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Northeast Ohio's New Area Code Will Be 436

By Vince Grzegorek

Northeast Ohio's New Area Code Will Be 436

Congrats, Cleveland: You Just Survived the Third-Cloudiest January in the Last 70 Years

By Vince Grzegorek

There's a city in there somewhere

Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

By Vince Grzegorek

Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

Chris Ronayne on Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Ronayne on&nbsp;Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown

Also in News & Views

Ohio, Pennsylvania Mark the One Year Anniversary of East Palestine Train Crash

By Nick Evans and Kim Lyons, Ohio Capital Journal

A black plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Oho during a “controlled burn” on Feb. 6, 2023.

Private Schools, Public Money: School Leaders Are Pushing Parents to Exploit Voucher Programs

By Alec MacGillis, ProPublica

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Op-Ed: Ohio Attorney General’s Push to Revive the Death Penalty is Untimely, Unseemly, and Unnecessary

By Alan Johnson

Dave Yost

ODJFS Issues Overpayment Fraud Letters to Some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Recipients

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

ODJFS Issues Overpayment Fraud Letters to Some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Recipients
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us