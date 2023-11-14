Cuyahoga County Seeking Artists to Bring Immersive Event to Lower Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Next Summer

Applications are now open, with a site visit coming later this month

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 12:45 am

click to enlarge Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.
Making good on a promise to continue to find ways to activate the abandoned, lower subway level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, Cuyahoga County has announced a call for artist submissions on how they'd create an "immersive experience using light, sound, technology, and performances" next June.

With support from the Cleveland Foundation, the winner will get $50,000 for "concept design, materials, installation, staff travel/accommodations, and performance costs."

Those interested have until December 15 to submit an application via the county and a pre-proposal site visit is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. An RSVP is required and should be sent to  [email protected] or by phone at 216-443-7545.

More than 9,000 attendees walked the bridge's lower level at a two-day event over the summer, and County Executive Chris Ronayne hasn't been shy about his desire to see it turned into a "low-line" park eventually.

Possibilities abound, from bike lanes to artistic installations, and with the Irishtown Bend Park taking shape across the street and Bridgeworks set to rise just to the west, the time has never been better to activate the space.

"We are seeking artists to highlight the bridge’s possibilities as a public space and connector, while engaging with the indeterminate qualities of the bridge, its surroundings, and the districts it connects," the county's release stated. "Proposals will be evaluated on artistic excellence, artistic capacity, and experience. The proposal must include a summary of your approach to the project as well as a concise statement of your interest and what you envision for the space. Include examples of previous work and a brief statement of your administrative capacity to manage a budget and meet deadlines. Please use the site map to plan placement installations and performances."

