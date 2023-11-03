Dottore Firm Billed Divorcing Couple Over $500,000 Amid Celebrezze Removal and FBI Questioning

In addition to the $500,000 billed to the Strongsville couple, Dottore has been paid at least $500,000 over the years in other cases connected to Celebrezze.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 7:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court. - Gus Chan / The Marshall Project
Gus Chan / The Marshall Project
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

The court-appointed receiver at the center of a contentious divorce case that resulted in the removal of Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze has already billed over $500,000 in fees for his firm’s work on the case.

The figures contained in court records came to light amid a heated hearing Oct. 26 before visiting Judge Debra Boros, who was assigned the case after Celebrezze was removed.

In August, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy removed Celebrezze from the divorce case, after finding the judge violated court policy when she assigned herself to the divorce case of a wealthy Strongsville couple. Prior to being removed, Celebrezze had appointed her long-time family friend, Mark Dottore, as receiver to oversee the couple’s multiple businesses.

In addition to the $500,000 billed to the Strongsville couple, Dottore has been paid at least $500,000 over the years in other cases connected to Celebrezze.

The Marshall Project - Cleveland first reported in July that Celebrezze was the only one of the court’s five judges who appointed receivers in divorce cases. She never disclosed her friendship with Dottore.

In the Oct. 26 hearing, Boros said she would not immediately rule on a motion to remove Dottore from the case.

Through Oct. 20, according to court records, Dottore’s firm has billed businessman Jason Jardine and his wife nearly $270,000 in fees. Dottore’s company attorneys have billed the couple another $246,000, court records show.

As talks between attorneys for Jardine and Dottore grew heated during the hearing, Boros ordered about 15 people, including a reporter from The Marshall Project - Cleveland seated in the public gallery, to leave the courtroom. The reporter objected to the removal, citing long-established court procedures. Boros relented and allowed those in attendance to stay.

Tensions continued to flare inside and outside the courtroom between Dottore and Jardine. Court deputies issued warnings to both sides.

In the wake of The Marshall Project - Cleveland’s reporting, people connected to the Jardine divorce case, as well as a former Celebrezze assistant, have been questioned by FBI agents about the judge’s conduct. FBI agents traditionally do not comment on, or acknowledge, ongoing investigations. Celebrezze and Dottore have denied any wrongdoing.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Pepper Pike, a Surprisingly Contentious Ballot Issue Awaits on Election Day: Whether to Build Sidewalks

By Mark Oprea

To have sidewalks or to not have sidewalks? That is the question Pepper Pike residents will decide next week.

Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Approves New Administrative Judge Amid Turmoil Surrounding Leslie Celebrezze

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Leslie Celebrezze

New Cuyahoga County Jail Warden Forced to Resign Just Six Weeks Into Job

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail.

An Interview With Keith LaMar, Jazz Poet on Ohio Death Row, on Music, the Healing Power of Art, and Spiritual Freedom

By Mark Oprea

Keith LaMar, shown on screen from the Ohio State Penitentiary, calls in to stages around the world to perform his unique spoken word poetry. He'll be doing the same with a live jazz quartet next week at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Lawmakers Want to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Lawmakers Want to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Recent Polling Indicates Ohio Abortion-Rights Amendment Has a Good Chance

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Sherrod Brown Maintains Grassroots Fundraising Lead in Ohio U.S. Senate Race

By Harshawn Ratanpal, Ohio News Connection

Sen. Sherrod Brown at an RTA press conference

Marijuana Legalization Would Add $260 Million to Ohio Economy, Study Predicts

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants in a flowering room where the artificial sunlight is adjusted to stimulate growth of the flowers, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us