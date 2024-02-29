Fidelity Hotel on East 6th Street Looks Toward Fall Opening

Along with 97 rooms come a private dining room, reading room, café and a "high-end sports bar"

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 8:48 am

A rendering of what the lobby may look like at the Fidelity Hotel on East 6th, when it opens later this year.
New Waterloo
A rendering of what the lobby may look like at the Fidelity Hotel on East 6th, when it opens later this year.
After two years ongoing construction, the future of the former Baker Building at 1900 East 6th Street is finally in sight.

Sometime "this fall," the Baker will reopen its doors at the Fidelity Hotel, an 11-story 97-room boutique hotel with, like the soon-to-be finished Hotel Cleveland on Public Square, a design awash in nods to another ers.

According to a press release by future management team New Waterloo, the Fidelity  will be competing, amenity-wise, with the ongoing suite of new hotels and apartment complexes offering a you-name-it variety of amenities: a restaurant, private dining room, reading room, fitness center, café and a "high-end sports bar" on the hotel's mezzanine level.

A fall opening will bring 97 more guest rooms to Downtown Cleveland's accommodation roster, only adding to discussions about the area's exact demand for higher-end hotel infrastructure.
The future Fidelity Hotel on East 6th Street, on Wednesday.
Mark Oprea
The future Fidelity Hotel on East 6th Street, on Wednesday.


Especially those in the boutique tier, like the rumored W Hotel that could replace Erieview Tower, or the Hulett Hotel rumored to be installed on the north end of West 25th Street.

With floral wallpaper and midcentury-styled white bathroom sinks, New Waterloo has already attempted to show the public The Fidelity is Instagram-worthy.

“The historic building integrates locally sourced materials and art to delicately balance the old and new," the press release said. "The juxtaposition of the city itself is fully celebrated in the design, which is intended to create an atmosphere that feels uniquely of Cleveland.”

Originally called the Fidelity Mortgage Building, the now 103-year-old structure was bought in 2020 by Walton Enterprises, NEOTrans reported. It's been worked on by NuovoRE, a Denver-based developer, since then, for a total renovation cost that could surpass $60 million, Crain's Cleveland found.

Pursuit of a boutique hotel conversion, with $2 million in state historic tax credits, led to the relocation of previous tenants Dave's Cosmic Subs and Souper Market, to the Standard Building on St. Clair. Moriarty's Bar, a long-time tenant of the Baker, shut down altogether.
The soon-to-be Hotel Cleveland, which will re-open at full capacity in April.

Hotel Cleveland, After Year of $80 Million Renovations, Will Open Anew in April: The former Renaissance Hotel on Public Square is ready to debut with strong nods to the property's history in Cleveland


Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
February 14, 2024

