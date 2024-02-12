FRONT International Cleveland Triennial Abruptly Cancels 2025 Show, Will Shut Down Operations

Citing changing funding priorites and below-average money raised for the next iteration, FRONT will end

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A FRONT exhibit in 2018. The organization decided to fold its triennial last week. - FrontArt
FrontArt
A FRONT exhibit in 2018. The organization decided to fold its triennial last week.
FRONT International, the citywide triennial art exposition that aimed to boost Cleveland as a global arts destination since launching in 2018, will no longer be debuting new pieces.

Last week, its board of directors decided that the arts festival will cancel its 2025 show and subsequently shut down future operations, about a year and half before its planned opening date for the next event. Its directors, however, chose to still keep its non-profit entity, Front Exhibition Co., alive for future endeavors.

The reason for the abrupt end to its eight-year tenure in Northeast Ohio was mainly a financial issue, Fred Bidwell, FRONT's founder and director, said in a statement released February 9.

"Public and private funding priorities have changed to focus on the critical needs of communities," he and the board said. "Our priority is to ensure that we do not risk the investment our funders and supporters have made, or disappoint artists and audiences with an exhibition that is less that their expectations."
Related
As the Front Triennial Wraps Up, a Conversation on What It Did for the Cleveland Arts Community

As the Front Triennial Wraps Up, a Conversation on What It Did for the Cleveland Arts Community

In a phone interview Monday morning with Bidwell, the arts funder said that the organization's fundraising results were "significantly lower" than their typical $5.5 million benchmark, as it was for shows in 2018 and 2022. (Bidwell declined to say exactly how short they were.)

The festival had made quite the impression when it debuted six years ago. Dozens of installations brought some 90,000 visitors to indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces across the city to see work from hundreds of regional, national and international artists.

Some that work still remains today: Julie Mehretu's mural behind Old Stone Church  and Tony Taffett's "Judy's Hand" (that enormous silver palm right outside MOCA) were all FRONT commissions.

Spreads in Architectural Digest, ArtNet and the New York Times framed Bidwell's citywide art-a-thon as a sure touristic boost. The New York Times, in 2018, compared FRONT's potential to what Documenta did for Kassel. "If it can regularly bring tens of thousands of art lovers and internatoinal attemtion to a small, drab, industrial city in Germany, could art do the same thing in Cleveland?" the paper speculated.

At home, critics were a lot less myopic. Some saw FRONT's dream of being an international beacon a little too international: only six regional artists were tapped for its first iteration. "Could the organizers have pushed harder for the attention of and participation from everyday Clevelanders?" a Scene writer wrote at the time.

Bidwell himself felt that, although the decision to end FRONT instead of running an underfunded show was a logical one, there remained a possibility of reviving it in other mediums in future years.

"We can do this, and we need to continue to do this," he told Scene, "but in other forms, other formats, other venues."
Related
"In Memoriam (I Love Everyone)"

FRONT International 2022 Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art Kicks Off This Saturday: Free exhibitions all across the city are on tap all summer

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Since 2019, Ohio Has Solicited Highway Safety Sign Message Suggestions From the Public. It's Gotten More Than 4,300

By Vince Grzegorek

A sampling of recent highway safety signs

Fewer Than Half of City of Cleveland Employees Live in Cleveland

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland is a city, also

'Architectural Digest' Names the Arcade One of the 27 Best Hotel Lobbies in the World

By Vince Grzegorek

A beaut

Debut of Cleveland's MLS NEXT Pro Team May Be Delayed Until Soccer Stadium Built

By Vince Grzegorek

Debut of Cleveland's MLS NEXT Pro Team May Be Delayed Until Soccer Stadium Built

Also in News & Views

Biden’s Climate Corps Could Bring Jobs to Appalachian Ohio

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In 2023, the USDA Forest Service and AmeriCorps signed a five-year agreement to establish the Forest Corps, which aims to create Job opportunities that reduce wildfire risk, support reforestation and make national forests and grasslands healthier and more resilient.

Paid Leave Still Inaccessible to Majority of Ohioans

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

“The lack of paid leave exacerbates the state’s economic and care challenges"

Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance Slams “Elites” Despite Shared Backgrounds

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Police Chiefs Sue Portage County Sheriff for Chunk of Drug Task Force Seizure Money

By Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project - Cleveland

Police Chiefs Sue Portage County Sheriff for Chunk of Drug Task Force Seizure Money
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us