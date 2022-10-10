Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him

We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University. - Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.
Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Summing up what the people of Middletown think of J.D. Vance is complicated (our opinion is less complicated). The author, venture capitalist and U.S. Senate candidate has built a platform and fortune on his experience growing up in Middletown just outside of Cincinnati, but both fans and opponents differ on how he reflects upon the small city.

Middletown was thrusted into the national spotlight in 2016 after Vance published Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir Of A Family And Culture In Crisis and then again in 2020 with the release of Netflix’s film adaptation. Critical reception for both was mixed; some thought the story was exploitative, others inspiring.

On a chilly Sept. 23 evening, we attended the Middletown homecoming football game to ask Middies – a moniker for a person from Middletown schools – what J.D. Vance means to them, just weeks before he takes on Democrat Tim Ryan for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat that Rob Portman will vacate.

M-I-D-D-I-E-S!

Amidst a setting sun, the smell of popcorn and the booming sounds of the Middie marching band, Krista Owens is surrounded by friends from her high school class of ‘82.

“It’s the most wonderful tribe ever,” Owens says. “High school was incredible because of the tribe I was given.”

Owens doesn’t think Vance has any Middie pride, but she doesn’t fault him for it either. She says his upbringing was just different from hers.

“I read [Hillbilly Elegy]. I thought it was pretty good,” Owens says. “I thought that it did speak to the way it was and helped me understand a lot, not only about my family, which was so different from his, of course, but other people’s families that I didn’t completely get until after that book.”

A woman who declined to provide her name says Vance was not responsible in his depiction of Middletown as a struggling city in the novel.

“I don’t think he understands Middletown at all,” she says. “Middletown needs more people that believe in the town and what they’re trying to build. Just because he wrote a book doesn't mean he has the same kind of idealism of a lot of people that live here and want to be here do.”

Another Middie declined to provide her name but she was upfront about where she works.

“I’ve seen one J.D. Vance sign in Middletown yards, and I drive a school bus!” she says. “I personally think people feel insulted by the book – not so much by the movie, but definitely the book – so a lot of people are not really in favor of him.”

Chick Fromfelder was not impressed with Hillbilly Elegy, he says.

“I thought it was like a fifth-grader had written it, like it was never edited,” he says. “As far as a candidate, he is a Republican. A lot of people are going to, I believe, hold their nose and vote for him. I think he’s changed his position on some views, and that bothers some people.”

Fromfelder’s wife did not have an opinion on the book, but she believes a Republican should be holding the seat Vance is running for.

“I just think we need a Republican senator from Ohio. Don’t know much about his background,” she says.

In contrast, Mike Takach is personally familiar with Vance’s background. He says he’s witnessed the challenges that Vance chronicles in his memoir firsthand. “I worked with his granddad and I worked with his dad,” Takach says. “It’s a sad story, to be honest. It’s about when this town started to go downhill, it’s all about drugs. I mean, it’s happening all over. His granddad was a great guy, I worked with him for 40 years. It’s the same thing that started happening back then is happening all over.”

Talia Fuentes is a sophomore at Middletown High School. She grew up near Barnitz Stadium where Middletown has played its football games since 1950. Sitting in the stands of the paint-chipped yet sturdy cement-block stadium, Fuentes yells her thoughts on Vance over the sounds of students cheering.

“I don’t think [Vance] should only define Middletown as a bad place because there’s a lot of creativity and diversity here,” Fuentes says. “Everyone gets along for the most part.”

Terry Shores has taught middle school history in Middletown for decades. He says Vance has the trust of only a segment of Middletown.

“I feel like he highlights certain things about Middletown to advance a certain narrative for his benefit,” Shores says. “He’s made us the poster child for everything that’s gone wrong with America. A city that once was thriving and now has fallen on hard times, so I don’t think the nation looks at Middletown in a positive light because of his portrayal.”

Many of the people we approached said they didn’t know who J.D. Vance was, but that could have been a polite way of saying, “Let me watch the game.” In fairness, the score was close. The Middies ended up beating Sycamore 28-24 – a similar spread to recent polling numbers between Vance and Ryan.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Trending

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Assessing the SNL Debut of Two New Cast Members with Cleveland Connections

By Jordan T. Smith

Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

By Sam Allard

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

Also in News & Views

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

By Sam Allard

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

By Sam Allard

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

Assessing the SNL Debut of Two New Cast Members with Cleveland Connections

By Jordan T. Smith

Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez

City of Cleveland Finally Plans to Replace Coin Operated Parking Meters

By Sam Allard

City of Cleveland Finally Plans to Replace Coin Operated Parking Meters
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us