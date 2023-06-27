‘If You Burn One Down, We’re Putting 100 Up’: How a Hudson Family Responded to the Burning of a Pride Flag

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace Pride in the CLE 2023

Police in Hudson have confirmed that they are investigating the burning of a rainbow Pride flag at a resident’s home earlier this June. One of the first to share the story was Ohio representative Casey Weinstein, who represents this northeast Ohio area.Hudson Mayor Jeffrey Anzevino and Hudson City Council released a statement condemning the act.“The burning of this pride flag is a direct attack on our values and on our community. We will continue to work to create a safe and welcoming environment for all residents, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”Amidst the statements from local officials, one local family decided to take action.As one Pride flag was no more, they decided to replace it with a few more. Community response quickly turned “a few more” into hundreds.The Buckeye Flame had the opportunity to chat with Hudson resident Jordan about what her family set out to achieve.Jordan: I may not be the best candidate. We’ve been here since 2021, so not very long, and a chunk of that was spent in the wake of COVID. But Hudson is, in my experience, quaint and sweet. Hudson has an amazing history of what I would consider social progress and activism, beginning with the Underground Railroad. It’s not well represented by this recent [Pride flag burning], but it is a nice city in a sweet town otherwise.Like most people, I heard the buzz around town and certainly saw [Rep. Weinstein’s] post.Not great, right? I live with my wife and my very young toddler in Hudson. So I think there were a lot of reactions. It was sad. It was angering. We were upset by it.My deeply kind and understanding wife was asleep on the sofa when I did this. She’s been very forgiving. She discovered it [the next] morning when she woke up and both of our Facebooks had exploded.No one commented within a few minutes. And then I think the more frustrated I got, the more angry I got. I edited the post to say, I think, verbatim, “I’ve changed my mind. This is now a gift. I will buy a flag or I will procure a flag for anybody in Hudson who will hang one in the next couple of weeks.” Comment here if you want one.I ordered, I think, like 10 or 15 flags on Amazon, went to bed and kind of thought, “Okay, that’ll do it.” And then by the next morning, it had at least like hundreds of likes and considerably more than 10 or 15 flag requests.And then I had a lot of messages from people like offering to help or donate or [messages like] “have you considered other groups or sort of different ways of organizing that as a project or as a response?”In full transparency, a little conflicted, right? I think on one hand, the town has come together. I’m getting a lot of gratitude. I’m getting a lot of support. A lot of people have offered to help. A lot of flags are, I think, ostensibly going to be hung in response to this.The most important messages to me have been the ones like the private messages from especially young people who I think [the flag burning] made it a little bit less conceivable that you could have a happy, healthy, functioning family in the community in Hudson. And we think this shifted something there. So there’s been a lot of gratitude around that. And it has a very feel good story tone to it right now for sure, which I think is good and it’s positive.Jordan: I think that what I, what I would appreciate and what I would like from anyone is that you do something. Like, when something happens, I think even small gestures are better than nothing.