Irish Heritage Site to Occupy Five Acres of Irishtown Bend Park

More than 60,000 artifacts from the mid-1800s were recovered, and later preserved accordingly: from drinkware to housing frames, coal cellars to Celtic pipes, and a large cistern. It was unclear, at the time, how these relics would be properly stored, or, if incorporated into the park, exactly how they would mesh with a larger design.
The team behind Irishtown's new phase confirmed Wednesday that one-fifth, or five acres, of the park will be devoted in some way to honoring the relics uncovered during the archeological dig, as well as the families to which they belonged.
Cataffa's vision, shown in a slew of renderings released this week, depict an outdoor museum, rust-colored and industrial brown, that seems to mesh nicely into the actual park aspect of the hillside. To acccomplish that, he's been collaborating with an Irish Heritage Committee, spearheaded by Irish Honorary Consul General Mark Owens and Margaret Lynch, the executive director of the Irish American Archives Society.
In an interview, Lynch said that she's been abreast of plans to memorialize the hillside's Irish population, most of it from Famine-ridden Mayo County, since the early nineties, when it was designated on the National Register of Historic Places. In Lynch's mind, the park's homage to thousands that lived and died here might surpass, culturally-speaking, Ireland's spot in the Cultural Gardens or the Johnny Kilbane sculpture in Battery Park.
"This’ll be the largest public place by far that celebrates the Irish in this place and in Cleveland," Lynch said.
Along with the actual foundations from a coal dock hoisting rig, used as a kind of place marker along the river's edge, the park will also include non-abstract historical homages: a rust-colored bird blind etched with a nod to Cleveland's coal history, and a tabletop street grid that shows how folks might've navigated the original Irishtown.
At a slated bill of $45 million, less than half which has been raised thus far, actualizing a 25-acre park on a precarious hillside has not been an easy feat. A legal dispute over a building on its northernmost part between developer Bobby George and Irishtown's team led to a lengthy excavation delay. The actual stabilization itself, which is "on track" to wrap up next fall, has been beset by inflation.
When completed in 2026 or 2027, the park will be the final connector between the Towpath Trail and the lake, a huge notch in Cleveland's overall pursuit of a more unified bike and trail network.
The Irishtown team is asking families with knowledge of or connections to the original Irish immigrants to send their stories in, as to influence further iterations of the project.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed