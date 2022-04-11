It's Stupid How Right We Were About the 2021-2022 Cavs

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene We're sorry, Kevin Love!

Before this magical, delirious, roller-coaster Cavaliers season began, we made 10 statistical predictions that we winkingly referred to as "absolutely insane (but correct)." We were high on the Cavs' prospects after drafting Evan Mobley, and we allowed our optimism to guide our early assessments.Turns out, many of our predictions were on the money.Here's how we fared:This one is almost absurd. Garland did indeed best Kyle Korver's mark, making 174 total three-pointers. He also shot .383 from deep, within the range we designated, and averaged 21.8 points and 8.6 assists per game. Even our generous outlook did not anticipate Garland's leap to the stratosphere as a distributor, but otherwise this one was perfect.We forecasted a breakout season for Markkanen and missed the mark. The Big Finn was a core component of Bickerstaff's experimental tall-man starting five, but a few minor injuries and early-season inconsistency limited his offensive impact. (One player did, however, best Garland in total three-point field goals: KEVIN LOVE.)Mobley was the runaway favorite to win ROTY for most of the year, but the heroics of the Raptors' Scottie Barnes could jeopardize his crown. In any case, the spirit of this prediction is correct. Mobley averaged 15 pts and 8 rbs, (even better than we'd surmised), and wowed on the defensive end as predicted. Two blocks per game was, in retrospect, a ludicrous benchmark. Mobley only reached 1.7 per game, but easily led all rookies in that category. He looks to be a defensive anchor and franchise cornerstone, alongside Garland, for years to come.Rubio's mid-season injury renders this prediction null and void, but we believe heearned 6th man attention had he competed at his early-season level all year long. The spirt of the prediction was once again on target. Over 34 games, serving primarily as a backup, Rubio averaged 6.6 assists per game.Darius Garland did, on 1/12/22. (For the record, on Dec. 28, Rubio had tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists before he left the game with his season-ending injury.)We were simply way off-base on Love's contributions this year. We thought he'd take a backseat. Instead, he emerged as the team's most consistent bench player and best shooter. An inspirational season all around. Love did indeed eclipse World B. Free and Campy Russell on the scoring list, but also Larry Nance, slotting into the franchise's 9th all time, right behind Kyrie Irving.We were right, were we not, that Windler would not be a factor this year. Windler played in 50 games, (far more than the 30 we predicted), but only logged 459 minutes of action. By comparison, Brandon Goodwin, who only appeared in 36 games, logged 502. After averaging 5 points per game in his rookie campaign, he dropped to just over 2 ppg this year and had more games without points (27) than with points (23).Allen's absurd .677 FG% actually did not lead the team. (Ed Davis managed to make even more of his shots (.688) in limited minutes.) But among all rotation players, Allen led by far. His injury derailed his total minutes played.Prediction derailed by injury, but this would've been correct.The Cavs are indeed in the play-in tournament (though in the 7-8 game, not the 9-10 game as we predicted), and did defeat the Bucks in their final home game of the season. The particulars of the Eastern Conference standings are off, but if the Cavs defeat the Nets Tuesday and then face the Bucks in the first round, this may look even more prescient.