John Adams and His Drum Will Once Again Miss the Cleveland Guardians' Home Opener Due to Health Issues

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 9:16 am

click to enlarge Adams is dealing with a litany of health issues - ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Adams is dealing with a litany of health issues

John Adams will miss his second consecutive home opener, he told MLB.com's Mandy Bell this week.

Adams not only missed the game last year but the entire season due to a boggling stretch of severe health issues that continue to sideline the Guardians' most famous fan.

It began with triple bypass surgery before last season and has since then included: another heart surgery, thyroid issues, multiple stays in the ICU, a broken hip and a severe infection in his heel that required a procedure that has left him now unable to get around much as he recovers.

The drum's absence, anyone who went to a game last year, was noticeable. Its cadence and signal sorely missed. Some bit of comforting and unifying energy lacking.

Adams, a fixture in the bleachers since 1973, is hopeful he'll be at his usual perch at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario at some point in 2022.

“I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told Bell when asked what the first game back will feel like. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”

Unlike last year, when Black Keys' drummer Patrick Carney stepped in to bang away for the home opener, there will be no celebrity replacement for Friday night's game against the Giants. 

News & Views Slideshows

This Lake County Dome Home Is For Sale For $625,000 And Sits On 17 Acres With Three Waterfalls

This Lake County Dome Home Is For Sale For $625,000 And Sits On 17 Acres With Three Waterfalls
Everything We Saw at the 6th Annual Mac-n-Cheese Throwdown at The Madison

Everything We Saw at the 6th Annual Mac-n-Cheese Throwdown at The Madison
Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

