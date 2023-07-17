Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Karamu House Receives $4 Million Challenge Grant From Mandel Foundation

The funds will help the oldest Black performance arts institute in the country continue to finish its master plan

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 4:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Established in 1915, Karamu has served the community for more than 100 years. - Courtesy Karamu House
Courtesy Karamu House
Established in 1915, Karamu has served the community for more than 100 years.

Karamu House, the country’s oldest Black performance arts institution, was awarded a $4 million grant to support infrastructure and capital improvements for its Fairfax neighborhood campus. The challenge grant, endowed by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, will match up to $4 million in donations from other donors dollar-for-dollar through the end of 2024.

“This new partnership and collaboration will allow us to complete the infrastructure and capital improvements of Phase IV of our master plan,” said President and CEO of Karamu House Tony Sias. “These enhancements include renovations in the Education and Administration Building, bringing construction of the main building to a close. We are elated knowing these funds and the new relationship will add to the bright future of Karamu.”

Phase IV will bring renovations in their Education and Administration Building, completing renovations of the campus’s main building and is part of Karamu’s larger capital improvement plan to support community mobility and redevelopment in Fairfax.

“The new and renovated structures will not only add to the growth and development of the Fairfax community but will also allow us to achieve our commitment to continued revitalization,” Karamu board of trustees chair Michael Jeans said. “This is another incredible example of the Foundation’s commitment to urban engagement and improving the quality of life for all citizens.”

Previous phases in Karamu's capital improvement plan renovated its Jelliffe Theatre and renamed Bank of America Arena Theatre. The plan has also created a gift shop, gallery, outdoor theatre, bistro and additional entrance.

"The outdoor theater, the bistro, the new entrances, all of that will be completed by the end of this year," said Karamu House chief development officer Dr. Sadie Winlock. "We're hoping that the matching grant from the Mandel foundation will start construction no later than the spring or early summer of next year, and the finish date depends upon construction."

Founded over a century ago, Karamu House is featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. In its time as a Cleveland institution, Karamu has hosted and worked with legendary artists like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston.

Karamu, which means, “place of joyful gathering,” in Swahili, continues to live up to its name today as, “a beating heart for the entire community, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identification, or age.” More information about Karamu’s arts education and community programming like live jazz, spoken word and comedy performances can be found on its website.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video: New Anti-Issue 1 Ad Features Creepy Republicans In Your Bedroom

By Madeline Fening

Republicans up in your business

Tension Erupts Between Council and Mayor's Office in Wake of Warehouse District Mass Shooting

By Mark Oprea

Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond joined the U.S. Marshals in Tuesday's announcement of 25-year-old Jaylon Jenning's arrest.

"That's a Lot of Activity for a Little Cow" — Escaped Cleveland Calf Now Resting at Animal Farm in Ravenna

By Mark Oprea

Little Miss Punch, a one-year-old calf found roaming East Cleveland on Monday, is confirmed safe and sound.

Cedar Point Ranked 15th Most Popular Amusement Park in North America

By Maria Elena Scott

America's roller coast

Also in News & Views

How Will Two Hot-Button Ballot Initiatives Impact Ohio’s November Turnout?

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Video: New Anti-Issue 1 Ad Features Creepy Republicans In Your Bedroom

By Madeline Fening

Republicans up in your business

Gardens, Pantries and Food Banks: How Ohio Tries to Keep Pace With Hunger

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — JUNE 26: The Garden for All volunteers work in the garden, June 26, 2023, at All Saints Episcopal Church in New Albany, Ohio.

After Householder and Borges Sentences, What — or Who — Comes Next?

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Mugshots of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us