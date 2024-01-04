More Burglaries Reported at Four Cleveland Public Library Branches Over the Holidays

click to enlarge
The Library Paystation Bandit is at it again.
At least four times over the holidays, a hoodied-and-gloved man has robbed cash from a string of Cleveland Public Library branches, in what seems to be a resurgence of identical crimes committed, police reports show, last August.
Crime reports, and an X/Twitter post from CPD's Third District
, confirm that the Kinsman, Shaker and Scranton branches were hit in a six-hour span on January 2. A social media alert added a fourth robbery on December 29, at an undisclosed location.
In one instance, the thief stole at least $400 in cash from the paystation at the Kinsman branch, in a heist that lasted two minutes.
Just like the previous break-ins, the man smashed a glass door, and nabbed the entire box—which costs CPL some $8,500 to replace—in no more than three minutes.
The heist was, CPD noted, "identical to previous break-in" at the Scranton branch an hour before, and at the Shaker branch three hours before that.
"At this time it appears that the paystation machines are the only items stolen and or tampered with," the report read.
For library admins, the burglaries part deux are a returning headache. And a costly one: the double string of robberies may cost the library upwards of $70,000, minding necessary repairs, replacements and change stolen.
"Unfortunately, we have experienced more break-ins," CPL Spokesperson Tana Peckham wrote to Scene. "They are active investigations. We are cooperating with the Cleveland Police. Any further questions should be directed to” them.
A CPD spokesman did not respond in time for article deadline.
Any information on the burglar should be directed to Third District detectives at 216-623-5318.
