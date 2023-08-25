Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

National Weather Service Confirms Thursday Night Tornado East of Downtown Cleveland

With 110 mph winds, the twister was on the ground for around three minutes on the near east side

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 11:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge National Weather Service Confirms Thursday Night Tornado East of Downtown Cleveland

As Northeast Ohio cleans up from the damaging and dangerous storms that rolled through the area late Thursday night and early Friday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cleveland just east of downtown at 11:59 p.m. and brought peak 110 mph winds for three minutes along a 0.8-mile path.

Damage in the area included a large portion of the roof of the New Life Cavalry Church at Euclid and East 79th being blown off.

NWS also noted in its initial report that, "Multiple light poles were bent near the base" in a shopping center and further east.

The twister touched down near East 71st and Chester and ran a southeasterly route to the Cleveland Clinic area at East 89th and Euclid.

Clevelanders received a tornado warning push alert from the NWS just before midnight, advising residents to seek shelter in basements.

Following the previous day's near-record rainfall across the area, last night's storms downed trees, damaged property, and left nearly 145,000 without power overnight, with some still waiting for service on Friday morning. Many were still recovering from flooding and other storm-related issues from the previous day, with downpours that closed freeways and brought water to basements across the region.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lutheran Hospital Workers Could Start Striking Sept. 4

By Maria Elena Scott

The hospital says it plans to continue negotiations but the union says it has engaged in union busting and retaliation.

DOJ Reaches Title IX Agreement with CWRU on "Known" Sexual Harassment Issues

By Maria Elena Scott

The CWRU School of Law building on East Blvd.

Split Ballot Board Approves Reproductive Rights Amendment Summary Written by Ohio Sec. of State

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AUGUST 24: Ohio Ballot Board Chair, Secretary of State Frank LaRose at the Ballot Board meeting to certify the language for Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment entitled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety” and Issue 2 entitled “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis,” August 24, 2023, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Laura Meckler: In Conversation on Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity

By Vince Grzegorek

Laura Meckler: In Conversation on Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity

Also in News & Views

Medical Marijuana Cultivation Sites Could Also Harvest Adult-Use Weed If Ohio Initiative Passes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Workers remove lower leaves from marijuana plants to increase the growth above in a flowering room, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

Split Ballot Board Approves Reproductive Rights Amendment Summary Written by Ohio Sec. of State

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AUGUST 24: Ohio Ballot Board Chair, Secretary of State Frank LaRose at the Ballot Board meeting to certify the language for Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment entitled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety” and Issue 2 entitled “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis,” August 24, 2023, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Study Seeks Participants to Examine Health Impact of East Palestine Disaster

By Brett Peveto, Ohio News Connection

The Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine

Study: Shale Gas Boom ‘Failed to Deliver’ Prosperity for Appalachia

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

XTO Energy's Schnegg Well site
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us