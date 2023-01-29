Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's pizza oven, shown here in their backyard on Grandview Avenue, has been the source of a years-long rift that's included dozens of neighbors.

It was soon after Paul Schambs starting dating and fell for Mary Lynne Newsome that he actualized his longtime idea of building a wood-fired pizza oven in his backyard.After some months of planning and assemblage, Schambs, a craftsman by trade in his early 60s, completed the project in May 2017.Soon after, Schambs and Newsome, a hospice nurse, began hosting informal pop-ups for neighbors with parties assembled around the pit off Grandview. Neighbors with gardens lugged over mushrooms, others brought shrimp or anchovies. A second grade neighbor even immortalized Schambs and Newsome in a school marketing assignment at Roxboro Elementary.

"There's a lot more people who know each other on the street, and the pizza oven is one reason for that," one neighbor, who requested to remain anonymous, told Scene. "It's brought people together more than split them up."



Except for two.



As Schambs and Newsome's community pizza pit drew praise from most, it also drew the ire of one set of neighbors two houses to the south. That ire did not abate.



In July 2021, those neighbors, Brooks and Mika Jones, filed a 17-page complaint claiming the fumes from Schambs' pizza oven are a public nuisance and have caused them "significant physical discomfort and emotional distress." (Full PDF at end of article.)



The case will now head to trial beginning on Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher's courtroom.

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Grandview Avenue, nicknamed "Grandview Speedway" by neighbors, has been the host of a series of speeding concerns—way more important, many residents said, than sparring over a wood-fired oven.

The Joneses, represented by Lee Chilcote, purport that the oven's smoke and fumes—"visibly white, opaque and billowing"—have led to a range of symptoms, including, "coughing, sore throat, phlegm, headaches, burning eyes, dizziness, lightheadedness, fogginess, heart palpitations and sore lungs; the effects of the smoke and fumes last for a few days. Smoke odors linger on the Joneses’ clothing and hair and on their pets’ fur.""Regardless of the presence or absence of visible smoke, the oven releases noxious fumes and odors at all times it is being used and operated," the complaint reads. All of the above "are offensive to the senses and would offend a person of ordinary sensibility.""When Plaintiffs requested that the Defendants utilize a chimney extension, Defendants refused because the chimney extension would affect the quality of the pizza," the complaint reads, and, "From and after May 2017, Defendants’ continued to use and operate the Oven in a spirit of hatred, ill will or revenge."(All parties involved in the suit declined to comment to Scene for this article.)

The very-non-neighborly duel over pizza that's playing out on Grandview, a street comprised of brownstone fourplexes and century-old single family homes, is sharply resemblant of disputes that could be settled over a friendly chat but instead have headed into heated legal land with more frequency, according to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal that noted they're just getting "nastier."

And the legal dispute and ongoing rivalry have, according to a half-dozen residents on Grandview, caused a ripple effect that goes beyond the primary players. It's caused unnecessary stress, weekly paranoia and fear that others might be next —ifgrill or smoker is too smoky."Anything we do, we've felt, has been under this microscope for years," a neighbor who lives close to Schambs said.The neighbor said she, like many of her friends on Grandview, initially perceived the Joneses' legal threat as "ridiculous"—a kind of absurdity.

"In the beginning, we all laughed. It was just like, you're what? You're suing someone over pizza?" the neighbor said. "And it was like a joke, right? I mean, no one took it seriously."



But the lawsuit was an escalation many could have seen coming.

click to enlarge Cleveland Heights City Council Brooks Jones speaks at a Cleveland Heights City Council meeting in March 2021. He pleaded for a resolution, "so," he told council, "we can move on with our life."