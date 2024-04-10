Nominations for Scene's 2024 Best of Cleveland Awards Close in Five Days

It's time for the last push before finalist voting

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 10:39 am

Make your voice heard - Scene
Scene
Make your voice heard
Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 awards are coming soon, but there's a whole lot of work to do before then, and we can't do it without you.

And you only have five days left to make your nominations.

Once again, our annual celebration of all the very best things the city has to offer will be 100% determined by you, the readers. After all, you're the experts on where to eat, what to listen to, what to see, where to be seen and the businesses and people making it all happen.

Nominations are open now through April 14 in hundreds of categories. Those receiving the most submissions will move on to the finalist voting round.

Don't be shy with your opinions — you can vote once per day — but we have a feeling you don't need a reminder.

Nominate your favorites for Best of Cleveland 2024 here.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
March 27, 2024

