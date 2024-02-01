Northeast Ohio's New Area Code Will Be 436

That's gonna take some getting used to

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 10:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
Northeast Ohio's New Area Code Will Be 436
PUCO

Beginning March 1, new phone numbers issued in what is currently the 440 area code will be given a new set of digits fresh to the Northeast Ohio region: 436.

That's because the 440 area code, introduced in 1997, will become exhausted by the second half of 2024, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced last year.

The new 436 overlay will join 234, introduced for the Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas in 2000, as the most recent additions to Ohio numbers.

It will also endlessly confuse everyone for awhile. Though, as WEWS points out, there seems to be a method to the madness.


216, if you're wondering, won't run out of capacity until 2036, according to PUCO —
both 330 and 440 were created to account for increased demand in the Cleveland area — which is good news since it's the best three digits of the bunch.

What's it mean for an area code to become exhausted? PUCO explains:

An area code reaches exhaust when nearly all of the telephone prefixes (or NXX codes) within that area code are assigned. NXX codes are the first three digits of a phone number that follow the area code. There are 792 possible NXX prefixes in each area code, each consisting of 10,000 numbers. The federal body that administers telephone number initially assigns telephone companies whole NXX codes in blocks of 10,000 numbers.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

By Vince Grzegorek

Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

Chris Ronayne on Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Ronayne on&nbsp;Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown

Blaine Griffin Denies Playing Politics With Homeless Funding for NEOCH, But Still Sore at PB CLE Support

By Mark Oprea

Council President Blaine Griffin, center, at a 2023 meeting

The Cities With the Most Expensive Homes in the Cleveland Metro Area

By Stacker

The Cities With the Most Expensive Homes in the Cleveland Metro Area

Also in News & Views

Private Schools, Public Money: School Leaders Are Pushing Parents to Exploit Voucher Programs

By Alec MacGillis, ProPublica

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Op-Ed: Ohio Attorney General’s Push to Revive the Death Penalty is Untimely, Unseemly, and Unnecessary

By Alan Johnson

Dave Yost

ODJFS Issues Overpayment Fraud Letters to Some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Recipients

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

ODJFS Issues Overpayment Fraud Letters to Some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Recipients

ACLU of Ohio to File Lawsuit to Stop Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Trans Youth

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

ACLU of Ohio to File Lawsuit to Stop Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Trans Youth
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us