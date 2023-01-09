Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Citizenship-Status Voter ID Bill

Advocates have already sued the state over the law

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 5:50 am

click to enlarge Midterm voter turnout declined in Ohio from around 55% in 2018 to around 51.1% in 2022, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office. - Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal
Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal
Midterm voter turnout declined in Ohio from around 55% in 2018 to around 51.1% in 2022, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

In a few months, Ohio voters will no longer be allowed to vote with utility bills or other non-photo documents as proof of identification, when a new law goes into effect, requiring voters to present strict forms of photo ID at the polls.

Samantha Searls, program manager at the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center, explained older residents, people in rural communities and others who do not drive will have to obtain a new state photo ID, most commonly in the form of a driver's license.

And under the law, new Ohio driver's licenses will be required to list citizenship status.

"Not only do people have to get a photo ID to vote, but that photo ID has to list someone's citizenship status on it," Searls pointed out.

In a statement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said election integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the political aisle, and he believes the new law addresses their concerns.

Searls pointed out photo IDs explicitly stating citizenship status put non-documented residents at risk for discrimination when withdrawing money from the bank, renting a car, entering a government building, purchasing alcohol, and other everyday activities.

"That means that if someone was DACA, or if someone who was a refugee gets pulled over, they're discriminated against even more because of the fact that 'noncitizen' is listed on their license," Searls contended.

Searls added the new law sends a message to the state's more than half a million immigrants, many of whom are naturalized citizens. According to the American Immigration Council, more than 90,000 undocumented immigrants live in the state.

"Unfortunately, the anti-immigrant rhetoric in Ohio has been really bad and has led to concrete situations of harm against immigrant communities," Searls observed.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers, Ohio Alliance for Retired Americans, and Union Veterans and other groups have sued the state over the new law, arguing it imposes severe burdens disproportionately on the young, elderly and Black voters.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohioans Should Expect Higher Food Prices in 2023, According to the USDA

By Brandon Rodriguez

A recent USDA Food Price Outlook for 2022 - 2023 predicts higher food cost.

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

By Maria Elena Scott

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements

By Mark Oprea

Anya Zurawski

Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is

By Mark Oprea

Tower City, pictured here December 29, sees roughly a third of the foot traffic of the Arcades down the street.

Also in News & Views

With New State Law, Cleveland One Step Closer to Expunging Thousands of Minor Marijuana Convictions

By Mark Oprea

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center. Both were involved in the city's initial attempt, in April, to secure misdemeanor marijuana expungements for 4,077 people.

North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements

By Mark Oprea

Anya Zurawski

Ohio Just Banned 'Gas Station Heroin'

By Mark Oprea

Tianaa, a "dietary supplement" containing tianeptine shown here, is now illegal to sell in the state of Ohio.

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us